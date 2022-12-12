Reality TV star and businesswoman Shawn Mkhize took to social media to congratulate Shaun Stylist after he tied the knot

The businessman and brand influencer got married to the love of his life, Anele Ngema, this past weekend

Congratulating the love birds on a heartwarming Instagram post, Shauwn said December is truly a month of love

MamMkhize celebrates Shaun Stylist. Image: @kwa_mammkhize and shaunstylist

Source: Instagram

Fans and other celebrities have congratulated Shaun Stylist on social media after he posted beautiful snaps giving Mzansi a sneak peek inside his wedding.

'Kwa MaMkhize' star Shauwn Mkhize said this month for her has been a month to welcome a new daughter-in-law in her family.” She said she is grateful to have been part of Shaun's life and see him grow and become the man that he is today. She added:

@shaunstylist. You’ve come a long way past the hardships and heartaches and now you can finally rest your heart. Welcome Anele to the family, we love you two and are looking forward to witnessing this beautiful love story.

The comments section has since been flooded with congratulatory messages. @tha.simelane replied:

"I’m next ‍♂️ congratulations to this beautiful couple ❤️❤️❤️"

@thula.mkhize said:

"I’m taking the stand‍♂️ congrats my brother@shaunstylist. Next year it’s on"

@12rosenna_tee wrote:

"Hey Shaun so happy for you like that love song it's all coming back God bless the union "

@wrappedwonders_by_npm:

"You believe in love, unity, and family fully Ma… love how you drive them to be family oriented!"

Shauwn Mkhize Jets Off to Dubai With Her Family to Wrap up Year: "The Countdown Has Officially Begun"

In another article, Briefly News reported that MaMkhize was vacationing with her family in Dubai.

The reality TV star Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize started the festive season on a high note. She shared pictures on social media of her and her family living their best lives in Dubai. The TV star gave her followers a look inside her luxurious vacation by sharing several pictures on Instagram Captioning her photo dump, MaMkhize encouraged people to be extra vigilant and safe this festive season

She added that said she was grateful that everyone made it this far, saying it's been a year of learning, triumphs, tribulations, and immense growth.

Source: Briefly News