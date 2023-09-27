It seems the bromance between Andile Mpisane and Shaun Stylist has hit rock bottom

The duo was once inseparable, with Shaun spending most of his time with Andile but it appears the two aren't as close as they used to be

Shaun has been working hard to maintain his music career and has a new song out that's keeping him busy

Andile Mpisane and Shaun Stylist are rumoured to be feuding, with Shaun spending more time away from Mpisane to pursue his business ventures. Images: shaunstylist, andilempisane10

Andile Mpisane and Shaun Stylist seem to have closed the curtains on their friendship. The duo, who considered each other brothers, are supposedly not on good terms as Shaun focuses on his music career, which has allegedly angered the chairman.

Shaun is spending more time away from the Mpisane mansion and Andile, and focusing on growing in the entertainment space.

Andile Mpisane and Shaun Stylist spark feud rumours

Over the past few years, Andile Mpisane and Shaun Stylist were inseparable. The duo shared memorable moments but that seems to have come to a halt.

According to ZiMOJA, Andile and Shaun have not been on good terms for some time. A source reveals that Shaun, who was MaMkhize's stylist, stopped spending time at the Mpisane residence to focus on his growing family and music career.

"He has dedicated more time investing in his career and results are showing."

Shaun apparently has no time to be Andile's right-hand man anymore due to his busy schedule as a family man and DJ. He released his single, JJ Phakathi which has been making waves.

MaMkhize shows love to Shaun Stylist

Royal AM founder, MaMkhize is said to be unbothered by her son's apparent feud with her former stylist as she is swamped with work of her own.

The business mogul showed love to Shaun Stylist after his wedding where she wished him and his wife well in their love story.

Shaun married Anele Ngema and the two later revealed that they were expecting a baby in a cute photoshoot:

Andile shows off custom car

In a recent report, Briefly News shared a clip where Andile Mpisane went out on a joyride in his custom Nissan GT-R and was later pulled over by JMPD officers.

The car had been in the works for some time and the Royal AM chairman gave followers updates on the modifications. Meanwhile, he got to give his other rides some much-needed attention.

The publication recently revealed reactions to Andile and his wife Tamia showing off their luxury vehicles.

