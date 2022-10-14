Andile Mpisane and his wife Tamia Mpisane are trending on social media after a video of them displaying their expensive cars went viral

The clip left a bad taste in the mouths of Mzansi people, and they are currently dragging them for filth on the timeline

Netizens are writing heated and amusing posts about Andile's marriage to Tamia, which they still don't understand

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Andile and Tamia Mpisane are getting dragged on Twitter after showing off their extravagant whips. Image: @andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

It was another day on social media where people showed no mercy to Andile Mpisane.

The harsh drags began when a Twitter user shared a TikTok video of Andile and his wife Tamia Mpisane.

The lovebirds can be seen in the clip wearing matching outfits. They're both wearing dark shorts and white T-shirts. The video begins with them walking and then transitions to two lush cars, which the Mpisanes then hop onto separately.

On Twitter, @MsNtfulini shared the following trending clip of the Mpisanes:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Andile and Tamia Mpisane draw huge criticism

While this could have been a relationship goals moment, netizens once again demonstrated their dislike for the Mpisanes. This follows allegations of Gender-based violence levelled against Andile by baby mama Sithelo Shozi.

People were unsure how to react to the video in the comments section of the Twitter post.

Many people noticed Andile Mpisane's strange run as he rushed to get into the car, and they dragged him for it. According to ZAlebs, they said he runs like a feminine baddie.

Other Twitter users couldn't believe Andile is married to Tamia. Andile, according to the comments, is out of the stunner's league.

Tweeps said the following words:

@Londeka62816421 said:

"USthelo uyaba pressa!..after that video ye Land Rover bathi aneva!"

@Khutso_Mara shared:

"Couldn’t he at least exchange the car and not give her the same car Sithelo used to drive?"

@Sgananda_ZN wrote:

"All this won't matter in heaven"

@yongy094 replied:

"No man, this girl is seriously soo hot"

@Sivenathi_Mbusi commented:

"Why is he running yhuuu ha a "

@Roman305III also said:

"This penguin is smashing this hot chick while I'm busy with."

@Boobah_12 also shared:

"So… ama baddies bobabili?"

@thatswaziguy als wrote:

"Even the takeoff, you can see this boy has some syndrome"

Sithelo Shozi still taking Andile Mpisane to court

Briefly News previously reported that at the end of October, Sithelo Shozi and Andile Mpisane will finally tell their side of the story in court. According to ZAlebs, the case will be heard in court on the 31st of October 2022.

According to the news source, Sithelo issued the reminder in response to several online users accusing her of accepting payment in exchange for dropping the charges.

Sithelo shot to the top of social media trends after revealing she had purchased a luxurious car. She purchased an R2.8 million Land Rover Defender V8, according to ZAlebs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News