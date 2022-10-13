Media personality Sithelo Shozi has taken to social media to remind South Africans that her court date remains despite popular belief

According to the talented DJ, her gender-based violence allegations against Andile Mpisane will be heard in court on the 31st of October

Sithelo made the clarification after most Mzansi residents accused her of being bribed by Andile's family as a result of her cash-spending spree

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Sithelo Shozi and Andile's GBV case will be heard in court on the 31st of October. Image: @_sithelo and @andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

Sithelo Shozi and Andile Mpisane will finally tell their side of the story in court at the end of October. According to ZAlebs, the case will be heard in court on the 31st of October.

The news source added that Sithelo issued the reminder as a result of several online users accusing her of accepting payment in exchange for dropping the charges.

" I've protected myself and with my truth with my silence letting my attorneys deal with it as best as possible. As stated previously, the date of the order is the 31st of October and I stand firm in all I've said. Nothing has changed, Gender-based violence is a serious matter in this country and nobody/no bribes could have erased the damage caused by the perpetrator. To answer the question, No."

South Africans accuse Sithelo of being bribed by Andile's mom

Sithelo soared to the top of social media trends after revealing that she had purchased a lush car. According to ZAlebs, she bought an R2.8 million Land Rover Defender V8.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The pricey purchase, as well as Sithelo's late silence over the GBV allegations against Andile, raised eyebrows among Mzansi peeps.

After Sithelo's BBL, her wearing designer clothing from Louis Vuitton and now the lavish whip, internet users allegedly came to the conclusion that she had been bribed.

Many people believed Andile's mother, MaMkhize, made her an offer she couldn't refuse. MaMkhize allegedly offered her R20 million, as said by tweeps.

Sithelo Shozi responds to allegations that MaMkhize paid her R20 Million to drop charges

Briefly News previously reported that Sithelo Shozi continues to insist that she was not paid to drop her allegations of gender-based violence against her baby daddy, Andile Mpisane.

People assumed the popular DJ who abruptly went silent on the matter was paid off by Andile Mpisane's wealthy family.

Months after setting social media on fire with her allegations, the beauty has been spending money, leading Mzansi to believe she was bought. It all started when she said she was going to Turkey for a BBL and to get new teeth. Fans were sceptical about her source of income, even though she was all smiles and flaunting her new body.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News