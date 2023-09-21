Maglera Doe Boy (MDB) is one of the country's most sought-after rappers

The Klerksdorp emcee has paved his own way in the music industry and credits his mentor Khuli Chana for his lessons

In an exclusive interview, MDB chats to Briefly News about the top five lessons he learned from the Motswako pioneer

Maglera Doe Boy (MDB)'s rise in the music industry has been delightful to witness considering just how far he's come. The Kanana-bred rapper went from dealing in the streets to killing beats and being under Khuli Chana's wing.

After the successful release of his debut album, Diaspora, MDB seamlessly carved a niche for himself in the music industry and became one of the most celebrated rappers in SA hip hop.

Briefly News caught up with the Makazana rapper and he gave us a rundown of the top lessons he learned from Khuli Chana, crediting him for helping mold him into the star we know today.

1. Public image

Having gained notoriety over the years through his associations and unorthodox rap style, MDB says Khuli taught him how to carry himself in public:

"He taught me how to hold myself in the public eye. He has always kept it professional."

2. Stage presence and crowd control

Khuli Chana is known for his electrifying on-stage performances, whether he's serenading a small crowd or doing jump-splits on stage to a large audience (he was a school gymnast) - he always knows how to maintain the crowd:

"Being on stage with him forced me to sharpen my performance style. He would give me pointers when I didn’t do well on stage."

3. Collaborating with brands

Khuli Chana has had the pleasure of working with some of the most renowned brands and passed down his secrets to MDB who got to land some lucrative partnerships of his own:

"I was present in the times with Absolut vodka. I asked a lot of questions about how he curated and led up to those deals. A lot of insight was shared."

4. Punctuality (never being late for a flight)

Entertainers are known to not be the most punctual people, with some even missing whole shows. Maglera Doe Boy says one of the most important lessons he learned from Khuli Chana was being punctual and not missing flights.

"My first time on a plane was with him. He always made us move extra early for flights and I didn’t understand but it has saved me a lot of booking fees with the pattern we had of prepping for flights."

5. The come-up never stops

Having landed on the music scene in the early 2000s as part of Morafe, Khuli Chana has managed to successfully reinvent himself through the various stages of his life:

"It’s something I watched him do multiple times. I say it in layman’s terms but I saw him rebrand and reestablish himself in so many spaces. This thing is a wheel that spins not a linear race."

