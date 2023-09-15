Maglera Doe Boy (MDB) recently opened up about his come-up in the music industry

The Klerksdorp rapper touched on his relationship with mentor Khuli Chana and described how the Mnatebawen rapper pushed him to grow

MDB also spoke about carving out a niche market in the music industry after being misunderstood

Maglera Doe Boy is one of the most sought-after musicians in the country and a treasure in Mzansi's hip hop scene. The rapper's rugged-textured voice and unique Klerksdorp slang have helped him find a space of his own in the industry.

MDB opened up about carving his groove in the industry and praised Khuli Chana for the role he played in his evolution.

Maglera Doe Boy talks about relationship with Khuli Chana

Having first met in 2017, Maglera Doe Boy and Khuli Chana became inseparable and the young Maglera emcee frequently tagged along to shows with Khuli.

The two have collaborated on several songs, one of the earliest being Khuli Chana's All Hail, which also features Cassper Nyovest. Though this, MDB was able to expose himself to the industry.

In a conversation with TshisaLIVE, the 30-year-old rapper opened up about Khuli's influence on his career:

"He always told me he wanted me to be self-sufficient, so my business and his business would collaborate."

He went on:

"I got to learn a lot, I was on the road with him. Sometimes he would tell me how he handles his deals."

Maglera Doe Boy on carving his lane

Hailing from Kanana, a small crime-ridden township in Klerksdorp, MDB frequently references his township experiences in his songs. The name "doe boy" originates from his years of selling drugs as a youngster.

His style of rap, 'Straata' ('street' in Setswana), is a Motswako sub-genre and supposedly references his time actively running the streets through his trade.

In recent years, many consumers have been puzzled by Maglera Doe Boy's slang and unique music style. His moves were very calculated:

"I wanted my sound to have its own space and it has its own space now in the culture, the lifestyle and all. All of this has been planned."

He continued:

"I did features for four years, positioning myself because a lot of people were questioning what I was saying because my slang is so different. So I felt the best way to teach South Africans was on other people's songs."

