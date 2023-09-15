2021 Artist of The Decade recipient Cassper Nyovest has reminded Mzansi why he is the best in the game with his new album

The 11-track Solomon album that was scheduled to be released on 15 September was inspired by the Christian faith

The album was already making waves on the streets of X within hours of the official release date, with some people giving it a nod

Cassper Nyovest's new album 'Solomon' has already caused a social media stir in the first few hours of its release. Images: @lakhe_91photography, @casspernyovest

One of Mzansi's finest rapping giants, Refiloe Phoolo, better known by his stage name, Cassper Nyovest, dropped another banging album on 15 September, titled Solomon.

Cassper Nyovest releases Solomon

Being his seventh studio album, Solomon was inspired by the biblical King Solomon. The cover of the 11-track masterpiece has him adorned in traditional Mzansi Christian apparel.

One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, @Cellular_jnr, announced the release and what his audience may expect to hear. He said:

"Mufasa Appreciation Post! Jealous down, bafethu. Cassper Nyovest dropped a solid album here! The Cassper that we know and love! Rap music on another level mchana!"

Check out his post below:

Social media users rate Cassper Nyovest's Solomon album

Taking the review to the streets of X less than six hours after its official release, Tweeps were raving about his new album. This is what they said:

@MoneriMandla confessed:

"Cassper Nyovest cooked on Solomon I’m afraid."

@MasterBathKol pleaded:

"Cassper Nyovest is the most influential rapper in this country, Let's not compare him to Nasty C please not today. Mufasa - Solomon is OUT NOW."

@AgZbabygRL said:

"When Cassper makes an album he makes sure!"

@aey_dear reviewed:

"Cassper Nyovest is on his Maybach music bag on his new album Solomon. Such a well-put-together project, no skips! Safe to say man's back on his throne."

@MaDhlomo_ confessed:

"I’m not happy to admit this but Cassper Nyovest is back. And he’s eating."

@JosiahThobejane spotted:

"I love the delivery and beat on Cassper Nyovest's - Ever Changing Times The replay value of this song bouta go crazy. Fav song on the album so far."

@_IamHarold advised:

"Don't let anyone lie to you about that Solomon album by Cassper Nyovest. That is music!"

Nasty C to release I Love It Here

In a previous Briefly News report, Nasty C was scheduled to release his album I Love It Here on the same day that Mr. Fill Up would release his Solomon album.

The two rappers, currently on the joint African Throne Tour, announced they would be releasing their albums on the same date, splitting Mzansi hip-hop heads in half and debating on which album they will listen to first.

