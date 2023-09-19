Andile Mpisane posted a video of himself engaging in a rigorous workout session with his fitness instructor at the gym

The media personality, Shauwn Mkhize's son, has been sharing videos of his training sessions lately and followers love it

Social media users praised Andile and shared that they could see the difference

Fans applauded Shauwn Mkhize's son, Andile Mpisane, for losing weight after he shared a clip of him working out. Image: @andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

With summer around the corner, media personality Andile Mpisane is most definitely ready with his new summer body. He is serious about his weight loss journey.

Andile Mpisane loses weight

The Royal AM chairman has been consistent with his gym training sessions. Andile frequently shares clips and updates of him in the gym working out alongside his personal trainer, Sibonelo.

In his latest video, Andile Mpisane is training intensively, as he kept pushing until the very end. He captioned the video:

"Saturday: Rent Paid!!"

Watch the reel here:

The reality TV star was once slammed for his weight, with netizens saying he looked unfit to be a football player.

Netizens compliment Andile's physical appearance

Shortly after the star posted the video, his fans and social media users praised his consistency and hard work on his weight loss journey:

megansaaiseofficial responded:

"I'm stealing this workout routine and adding squats."

samwisesammy replied:

"Yabonakala imsebenzi."

wayne_dumisani said:

"You're coming alright, football-wise. I don't doubt you, but your body was a problem, but I see a lot of improvement."

nqobzin wrote:

"Well done, my boy. Keep pushing, and you need to help the guys."

nndabenhle replied:

"Well done, AM, the results are visible. You got a good trainer there."

kgmoala said:

"The transformation is excellent... congratulations, PA."

main.maan wrote:

"You’ve lost so much weight. I love consistency and hard work. Keep on pushing."

sthandwannzama responded:

"Congratulations, we all see the beautiful difference. Well done."

Andile gears up for his upcoming match

In other entertainment news, Briefly News wrote that in anticipation of the high-stakes match between Royal AM and Chippa United, the spotlight was firmly fixed on Andile Mpisane, who demonstrated his unwavering commitment to fitness through his social media posts.

Andile posted a video of himself training hard in the gym just a few days before his crucial match against Chippa United on Wednesday, 30 August 2023, at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

