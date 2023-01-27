Royal AM soccer player Andile Mpisane is back to training after spending the festive season travelling

His personal trainer posted a video on Instagram showing Andile performing several gruelling exercises

SA people said they are excited to see Royal AM face Kaizer Chiefs in an upcoming soccer match

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Royal AM soccer player Andile Mpisane exercised hard in the gym. Image: @andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

Andile Mpisane is back in game mode improving his fitness levels for the new year. The Royal AM chair and player was recently in the gym doing intense workouts.

The video posted on Instagram got a lot of attention from soccer fans who have grown fond of seeing his attempts at being a respected soccer player.

According to TimesLIVE, his personal trainer Sibonelo Mzobe has also been helping Andile's wife Tamia Mpisane on getting her body in top shape after she gave birth.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi comments on Andile Mpisane's intense gym workout on social media

People wrote hundreds of comments about Andile putting in the hours at the gym, and they wondered if it will pay off on the soccer field against Amakhosi on Sunday.

Motlatsi Liefo posted:

"I feel sorry for amakhosi Shem! The chairman is back."

Jimmy Germiston asked:

"So this boy only trains when Chiefs is next."

Doh Wa Lesele mentioned:

"Eish I can't wait to watch.You against Chiefs our greatest best midfielder in Mzansi."

Phumlani Mguqulwa stated:

"Chiefs is in trouble."

Lebo Kunene commented:

"Chiefs you must be afraid, very afraid."

Mzukulu WaMpiyakhe added:

"3 push-ups, 13 seconds run, 6 weight lifts of 3 kg weights, no stretching then someone calls it training. The boy must leave football to well-deserving players and focus on management."

From Balenciaga to Louis Vuitton kicks: A look at Andile Mpisane’s multi-million rand lux shoe collection

In another story, Briefly News reported that Andile Mpisane's family has money for days. His flamboyant mom is one of the wealthiest businesswomen in Mzansi, and she's not afraid to show off her wealth.

Just like his flamboyant mom, the soccer star and Royal AM chairman rocks lux designer and outfits and owns a million rand shoe collection.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News