Royal AM chair Andile Mpisane owns a multi-million sneaker collection which includes some of the most expensive designs from across the globe

Shauwn MaMkhize Mkhize's son's posh kicks collection includes expensive pairs of Balenciaga sneakers, Louis Vuitton kicks and Gucci shoes

The wealthy Gqom singer and businessman also owns a pair of Jordan x Dior sneakers worth a whopping R400 000, among other designer sneakers

Andile Mpisane's family has money for days. His flamboyant mom is one of the wealthiest businesswoman in Mzansi and she's not afraid to show off her wealth.

Andile Mpisane's lux multi-million rand shoe collection imcludes a couple of Balenciaga and countless Louis Vuitton kicks. Image: @andilempisane10

Just like his flamboyant mom, the soccer star and Royal AM chairman rocks lux designer and outfits and owns a million rand shoe collection.

Briefly News compiled some of the videos in which Andile Mpisane shows off his posh kicks. The Qgom singer only rocks international brands that are synonymous with the hip-hop lifestyle. While many Mzansi people only see those sneakers in music videos, Andile has them in his shoe rack.

Andile Mpisane owns countless designer sneakers including Gucci, Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton sneakers. Image: @andilempisane10

1. Andile Mpisane buys Balenciga sneakers worth R40 000

Andile took to his timeline to flex his Balenciaga kicks worth R40 000. Kick Off reports that the Royal AM chairman and soccer player showed off his dark green Balenciaga sneakers worth R15 878 ($1 040) and his neon green Balenciaga kicks worth a whopping R24 402 ($1 599). He also rocked a destroyed purple Balenciaga hoodie worth R19 024.

2. Did Andile Mpisane buy 11 pairs of similar Louis Vuitton kicks?

Shaun Mkhize's son flexed 11 Louis Vuitton sneakers. The star posted the video on his official Instagram account. According to Savanna News, Andile was promoting his Wenzan'umakhwapheni single when he showed off his money splurge. The star was inside his walk-in closet when he filmed his LV shoes.

3. Andile Mpisane shows off R400k Jordan x Dior sneakers in video

The young businessman again had Mzansi breathing through the wound when he showed off his lux Jordan x Dior sneakers. He posted the clip on his timeline. According to ZAlebs, the kicks cost a whopping R400 000. The posh sneakers were among designer shoes that the star filmed in the video.

4. Andile Mpisane shows off R16 000 pink Gucci sneakers

Mzansi rappers, soccer players and Amapiano artists look up to Andile when it comes to proper drip. As if the Balenciaga, LV and Jordan x Dior were not enough, Andile took to his timeline again to show off his Gucci game. According to The South African, Andile paid over R16 000 when he added his stunning Gucci sneakers to his designer shoe collection.

Andile Mpisane shows off luxury whips including a R13 million Rolls Royce Cullinan

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Andile Mpisane took to his timeline to show off his luxury cars ahead of the Durban July. Flamboyant businesswoman MaMkhize's son will be headlining one of the annual event's after parties at Party In Japan on Saturday night, 2 July.

The Royal AM chairman filmed a short promo ahead of the gig. The star, who is also an artist, took to his Instagram and posted the clip showing off his lux machines.

In the video, Shauwn Mkhize's boy flaunted four of his posh whips. According to The South African, the cars included a R3 million Mercedes Benz G Wagon, R3.5 million Lamborghini Urus and a R13 million Rolls Royce Cullinan.

