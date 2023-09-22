Black Coffee is just days away from his Madison Square Garden debut and has more tricks up his sleeve

The Grammy-award-winning DJ announced that he'll be hosting an afterparty at The Brooklyn Mirage to celebrate his MSG gig

Coffee's event is set to be historical where he will bring some of the country's most loved artists to celebrate with him

Black Coffee revealed the official afterparty for his Madison Square Garden debut to be at The Brooklyn Mirage. Images: realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Black Coffee recently announced his dream debut at Madison Square Garden in New York. The popular DJ revealed the show's star-studded lineup and appears to not be done. Coffee just shared more news of an afterparty at The Brooklyn Mirage exclusive to MSG ticket holders and with special guests.

Black Coffee announces Madison Square Garden afterparty

In an Instagram post, Black Coffee revealed that he would be hosting an afterparty for his Madison Square Garden event.

The Superman hitmaker will officially host ticket holders at The Brooklyn Mirage to celebrate his MSG debut:

"One dance just wasn’t enough, so we’ve decided to take things back to @brooklynmirage for the official @thegarden after-party!"

Followers were amped at the news and expressed their excitement for the show:

casspernyovest posted:

"Areyeng!!!"

afrohousefeed said:

"Big bro is gonna sell out MSG and Brooklyn Mirage in the same night History in the making!"

jannatashainsta responded:

"Haha! I’m going to have a heart attack dancing from Manhattan to BK. What a way to die!"

moonis14 commented:

"Only this man can throw an AP at Brooklyn Mirage!"

pascalmorais admitted:

"I’d fly to New York for this."

chutneyforever added:

"We are there - TOO!!!"

chefmario._ posted:

"Man. It’s all gonna be a bender that weekend."

Black Coffee reveals Madison Square Garden lineup

The award-winning DJ said he had dreamed of playing at the world-famous arena and couldn't contain his excitement, saying that it's a dream come true:

"I’ve dreamt of my MSG debut for many years and it’s finally a reality! Years of dreaming coming to you this October 7th, NYC!"

Black Coffee recently revealed the lineup for his MSG lineup which includes singer Bucie as well as the MajorLeageue DJZ, saying that the artists were critical in his journey:

"Each guest I’ve chosen to join me has played a special part in my musical journey and I can’t wait to experience music in The Garden with you."

The Turn Me On hitmaker was dragged by online users for excluding former collaborator, Zakes Bantwini from the show.

Black Coffee parties with the stars

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Black Coffee partying it up with Travis Scott in Ibiza.

Despite his success in the music industry, Mzansi is always left stunned at just how much of a big deal Coffee is in the international market.

The DJ recently celebrated his friend Swiss Beatz' 45th birthday and rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood.

