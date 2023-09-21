Kim Kardashian has showed off her first-born, North West's landscape painting on her social media account

It is not the first time the reality show star flaunted the art created by her daughter with rapper Kanye West

Online spectators found it hard to believe that a 10-year-old would possess such a meticulous talent, calling out the proud mother for lying

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Kim Kardashian has shared her daughter North West's breathtaking landscape painting on social media. Images: Gotham/WireImage, Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images, Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's first-born daughter, North West, is showing unbelievable skills at her very tender age, and her mama can't keep calm about it, showcasing her art to the world.

Kim Kardashian shows off North West's painting

North's impressive painting was reshared on the X app, formerly known as Twitter, by media outlet @PopBase, with the caption:

"Kim Kardashian shares landscape painting made by North West."

Check out the unbelievable craft painted by the 10-year-old in this post:

Social media reacts to North West's painting

Social media has made people believe in Kim's sweet devotion to her children despite her billionaire title, and she clearly would do anything for them. But would she lie for them?

Check out what people had to say:

@Arianaunextwas blown-away:

"North is so immensely talented, like let’s send this girl to art school omg!"

@Apollovwrld was certain:

"North did not paint that."

@Lust4orlife realised:

"It seems like North West is not just an artistic prodigy but also the next Picasso in the making."

@IamRTI was not buying it:

"Call me a hater but I still don't believe she did that."

@SanchoEra25 agreed:

"Ain’t no way she made that."

@MhayYhusuf was amazed:

"She’s really talented with the paintbrush."

@KINGGCHUNN imagined:

"Oh the girls are tired when she walks into art class."

@Vixtcr1 was not convinced:

"Imma need to see her actually paint a picture to believe it."

Burna Boy fails to fill up FNB Stadium

In other entertainment stories by Briefly News, Nigerian rapping sensation Burna Boy has postponed his 23 September concert in Johannesburg, due to low ticket sales.

Damini had attempted to fill up the largest stadium in Africa, which boasts a capacity of 94 736 people. According to social media, the African Giant was over-ambitious and had poorly planned the dates of the event.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News