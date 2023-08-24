North West channelled her inner Kanye when she recreated his colourful Polo look

A snap of her rocking the outfit while on a Japan trip made it to social media

The streets of Twitter are amazed at how even their energies match and applaud Kim for strengthening their bond

North West dressed like her dad, Kanye, while she was on a Japan vacation, dancing to his tunes with her friends. Images: Pierre Suu, TheStewartofNY/GC Images, Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

North West impressed the Donda Nation when she recreated one of her father's most iconic looks from the days of the polo shirts.

North West recreates Kanye's Polo look

Kim Kardashian and Kanye's firstborn was spotted in a video uploaded by @dondatimes on Twitter, goofing around in a familiar outfit and vibing to a remix of American Girl:

"North West adopts Kanye’s old polo outfit during her Japan trip," the post was captioned.

Check out the video below:

Tweeps amazed at North and Kanye's energy

The fantastic comparison made Donda stans marvel in wonder. Some gave Kim the credit for nurturing the father-daughter relationship, making sure that her daughter knows her father's legacy despite their failed relationship:

@IamRomario_ complimented:

"You know what, Kim makes sure this little girl KNOWS who tf Kanye is and I love that about her."

@Ladidaix said:

"North is SO cute. Really has so much of Ye’s essence."

@Lunch77Beatz noticed:

"Kim seems to be a lot more openly friendly to Kanye lately."

@Collinscollin77 responded:

"She has mini Ye with her no way she cannot."

@BankrunP envied:

"Imagine your dad legit makes all your favourite music."

@ir3oluwa applauded:

"I love that Kim still lets her kids have Kanye in their lives."

@xSpot324 weighed in:

"This is every FATHER’s dream for their kids to adopt their style with their own twist."

