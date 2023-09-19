Burna Boy's highly-anticipated concert in South Africa, scheduled for September 23rd, has been postponed to December due to low ticket sales at the FNB Stadium

South Africans celebrated the news, comparing Burna Boy unfavourably to local rapper Cassper Nyovest, who successfully filled the stadium in 2017

Some expressed pride in not buying tickets, while others found humour in the situation, suggesting Burna Boy's show was an over-ambitious dream

Burna Boy is trending in South Africa following the news that his concert that was scheduled for Saturday 23 September has been postponed to December due to low ticket sales.

Burna Boy’s South African concert has been postponed due to low ticket sales. Image: Aaron J. Thornton, Frazer Harrison and Burak Cingi/Redferns

Burna Boy's concert postponed to December

South Africans have shared mixed reactions to the reports that Burna Boy's highly-anticipated concert which was scheduled to take place at the FNB Stadium this coming weekend has been moved to December.

According to a post shared by @rapturehub_ on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Grammy Award-winning Nigerian superstar failed to pull in enough ticket sales to fill up the largest stadium in Africa, the FNB Stadium which can accommodate 94 736 people. The post read:

"BURNA BOY CONCERT POSTPONED ⛔️Burna Boy’s Johannesburg concert at the FNB Stadium has been postponed due to allegedly low ticket sales. The concert was due to take place over the weekend."

Mzansi celebrates after Burna Boy's show was postponed

South Africans couldn't keep calm after the news that Burna Boy's show had been postponed due to low ticket sales. Many started comparing him to local rapper Cassper Nyovest who made history when he filled the FNB Stadium in 2017.

@SciTheComedist commented:

"I'm so happy that Burna Boy didn't sell out FNB Stadium. He once said he'll never come to South Africa. Abo jollofina are sad, I know, but I'm proud of all those who didn't buy tickets. Well done Mzansi❤️"

@TiisetsoMok_ said:

"Sorry Burna Boy… FNB stadium is only for the big boys."

@HermaineM added:

"Burna Boy postponed because of bad sales , he should have asked Cassper Nyovest for advice on how to fill up!!"

@PfareloMulondo noted:

"Burna Boy postponing his show doesn’t sit well with me, I wanted him to perform in an empty stadium "

@lavidaNOTA wrote:

"I told my boys that Burna Boy’s FNB Stadium show was a dream… Keep dreaming, sweet dreams. Over-ambitious delicious!"

Source: Briefly News