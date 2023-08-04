Burna Boy's South African fans are counting down the days until his highly anticipated show at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on 23 September 2023

The star last performed in the country at the Delicious International Food and Music Festival in 2022

Peeps on Twitter have vowed to attend the show despite some ticket packages ranging between R4K and R5K

The African Giant Burna Boy is coming to South Africa in September and the star's fans cannot wait for the show.

Burna Boy trends as fans can't wait to attend his show in September

Burna Boy is undoubtedly the most sought-after Nigerian star of the decade. The On The Low singer has been globetrotting performing at sold-out shows in countries like the UK, USA, Canada and South Africa will be no different.

The star who is coming to Mzansi in September for an epic show at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg is already charting Twitter trends.

Fans have been sharing thoughts on the ticket packages that were recently revealed. Although many think the prices are a bit high for one show, some have vowed to do whatever it takes to ensure they get to watch The African Giant performing live.

Mixed reactions trail Burna Boy's show's ticket prices

Concerts in Mzansi don't usually cost more than R1000, but for Burna Boy, peeps will have to fork out between R4K and R5K for one of the special package tickets. Social media has been split with mixed reactions from peeps.

Some think the prices are fair while others said they are a bit much.

@Malindy__ said:

"Packages are so affordable Nkos'yam, really can't miss this opportunity to see @burnaboy livethis isss my chance to shine❤️ #BurnaBoyLiveInSA"

@S_iphesihle9 wrote:

"If my friends are not joining me on this event, I’m cutting them off. I can’t really miss the Gold package suite! Hayini! This is definitely for us girlies on budget #BurnaBoyLiveInSA"

@zee_honey noted:

"I mean @burnaboy did say “Don't wanna waste my days, I want to spend them on enjoyment” Now tell me why wouldn’t I be at #BurnaBoyLiveInSA 23 September 2023 FNB Stadium better be ready for us "

