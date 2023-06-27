Black Coffee recently rubbed shoulders with former USA president Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump

Ivanka enjoyed Black Coffee's house music set in Ibiza, and Trump's child bragged about it on Instagram

This comes after the Grammy award winner attended Pharrell William's Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris

Black Coffee continues to put Mzansi on the map as former USA president Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump enjoyed his latest Ibiza set.

Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump bragged about enjoying Black Coffee's Ibiza set. Image: LUCA SOLA/Getty Images and @ivankatrump/Instagram

According to The South African, Ivanka took to Instagram to share a video of Black Coffee entertaining a loud crowd jamming to his house music set.

Ivanka Trump's Instagram story about Black Coffee's Ibiza set. Image: @ivankatrump

Black Coffee rocked the huge crowd full of celebs with David Guetta. The talented musicians are the resident DJs for the theatre, and Black Coffee has been rocking Ibiza since 2017.

Black Coffee attends Pharel Williams' Louis Vuitton fashion show

Black Coffee has been on a roll with his meetups with Hollywood celebrities. The Grammy award winner recently blessed Pharell Williams' Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris with his presence.

At the event, Coffee rubbed shoulders with global stars like Jay-Z and dropped content on Instagram.

Mzansi celebrities and peeps react to Black Coffee attending Pharell Williams' Louis Vuitton fashion show

Taking to the comments section, stars like Minnie Dlamini were shocked by Black Coffee's interaction with Pharell, and they praised him.

Mzansi people beamed with pride as they showered Black Coffee with sweet words, thanking him for raising the South African flag high.

@minniedlamini said:

"The best to ever do it!"

@stogie_t shared:

"This is wild, bro."

@djclock posted:

"Eish the combo ☕️ liyashisa i coffee."

@thaboteaser replied:

"I know you used to love the Pharell collection at G Star. Your love for this man’s fashion comes a long way."

@speedstabro commented:

"This is crazy!! "

@miss_sisulu added:

"Yazi uyi supa star!!! Asbonge!"

