Uncle Waffles had a memorable experience at this year's BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles

The DJ was nominated for the first time under the Best International Act alongside K.O

Waffles caused a stir when her nomination stated that she is from Swaziland and not South Africa

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Uncle Waffles spoke of her memorable time at the 23rd BET Awards, where she was nominated. Image: @unclewaffles

Source: Instagram

The 23rd BET Awards was a remarkable experience for the Tanzania hitmaker.

Uncle Waffles shared a short clip of her strutting the pink carpet, and she looked dazzling in an elegant dress with silver crystals designed by SA designer Ryan Keys and a sophisticated updo.

Waffles pens a note of gratitude to her team following her BET experience

Taking to her Instagram, Uncle Waffles said she was truly grateful to have attended the awards ceremony and walked the pink carpet.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Getting to be part of this was a true blessing, I’m so grateful!. And to my riders, my breakfast club, I love you guys so much! Thank you for all your support. My KK family, to continuing to be the impossible."

Fellow celebs give Waffles a thumbs up for her pink carpet look

@knaomin said:

"You look so beautiful."

@complaints.dep.artment said:

"An inspiration to Africans."

@nadianakai said:

"Beautiful!!!!!"

@moozlie said:

"Stunning."

@bontle.modiselle said:

"Stunning!"

@kaylakimkay said:

"You make us so proud!"

Waffles loses the Best International Act award to the African Giant Burna Boy

According to The Citizen, Burna Boy won the Best International Act award that Uncle Waffles and rapper K.O were up for.

This was his fourth win.

Not being a sore loser, Uncle Waffles congratulated the African Giant and said:

“Thank you so much for all the support and all the love and congratulations to Burna Boy.”

Waffles causes a stir after her BET nominations stated she is from Swaziland

In a previous report from Briefly News, Uncle Waffles had tongues wagging after her BET nomination stated that she is from Swaziland, not South African.

The artist and DJ previously told people about her citizenship but most seem to have forgotten that she is not from Mzansi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News