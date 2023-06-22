Black Coffee had attended Pharrell Williams' first-ever Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris

Pharrell was appointed the head of creative for the company and he showcased his designs at the Spring/Summer 2024 collection

Coffee joined other stars who attended the fashions show including Beyonce Knowles and Jay Z, Rihanna and more

Grammy Award-winning DJ Black Coffee attended Pharrell Williams' first-ever Louis Vuitton Fashion Show in Paris.

Grammy award-winning artist Black Coffee attended musician Pharrell Williams' first Louis Vuitton fashion show.

According to Louis Vuitton via their website, the Happy hitmaker was appointed the Men's Creative Director.

Black Coffee rubs shoulders with Pharrell Williams at his fashion show

The artist attended Pharrell's debut fashion show on Pont Neuf bridge in Paris, reports Kaya 959.

Coffee was joined by Pharrell's numerous celebrity friends to support his fashion show at Men's Fashion Week.

Congratulating him on his Instagram page, Black Coffee shared a clip from the show, a performance by Jay Z where he sang his hit song In Paris, and then a snap of him and the man of the moment.

"Congratulations on an outstanding show King."

Netizens still in awe over Black Coffee's star power

Taking to the comments section, many of Coffee's followers gave him his flowers for being an international figure.

@casspernyovest said:

"Coffla is just too much."

@ngcebo_takecare said:

"Imagine being a man in Paris and watching Jay Z perform In Paris."

@madame_teeofficial said:

"Living legends."

@mzwandile_t said:

"@realblackcoffee you are boss."

@spyroshow said:

"Yes, Bhut' lack Coffee. Just doing the most as usual."

@thabelo said:

"Bro was front row at the biggest fashion show. Come on!"

@missmaloka said:

"Your life, that shi*t craaaaay for real."

@ungovarnable said:

"Black Coffee & Trevor Noah are my two favourite boys in South Africa."

@venice_kkt said:

"What Cassper said about Blacks Coffee on Egyptian Cotton is really it!"

@yolandaceba said:

"What other African artists don't realize is that black coffee was invited,sat front row next to American A-list celebrities.Ya'll should never compare soft, with fake soft. Black Coffee has clocked it! I mean, Jay Z once called him! Please don't compare where you can't compete."

