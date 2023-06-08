Black Coffee has dropped a pic while sightseeing in Cairo before jetting off to another country

The DJ is currently on an international tour and recently trended for an epic video clip of him ringing in summer

He is gearing up to break a record by being the first South African headliner at the Madison Square Garden, New York

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Grammy winner Black Coffee enjoyed the scenery in Cairo before he jetted off to another country in his international tour list. Image: @RealBlackCoffee

Source: Instagram

Grammy award-winning international superstar DJ Black Coffee shared a snap of him sightseeing in Cairo.

The globetrotter is currently on an international tour, and he made a stop to enjoy the scenery in the Egyptian city.

DJ Black Coffee lives it up in Cairo, Fans impressed

Fans were impressed by DJ Blac Coffee's latest snap in Cairo.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

He captioned his picture:

"Sight seeing before [jetting off to] Cairo."

Black Coffee's fans had this to say:

@MrBoo_SA said:

"Dope. Can’t wait to see the snaps you took with that cam."

@nonoza2020 said:

"You are the prize."

@TsongaMusic shared:

"Very iconic picture. GOD BLESS THE SUN."

@abby_makgale said:

"I wish I could just travel with u just one time nje bathong.... just one nje."

Black Coffee gears up to headline Madison Square Garden, New York in October

According to EWN, Black Coffee will be making history as the first-ever South African artist to headline the Madison Square Garden in New York.

The DJ said in his post that he had always dreamt of headlining at the popular venue:

"It’s always been one of my biggest dreams to take this music and sound to the highest level possible and to expose it to the largest audience imaginable, and so I’ve dreamt of my @thegarden debut for many years — it’s finally a reality! Years of dreaming coming to you this October 7th, NYC. wait until you see what we’ve been planning."

His performance will be taking place on 7 October and tickets range from R1000 and R1900.

Black Coffee's mind-blowing booking fee startles Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that Black Coffee charges between R2.7 million and R5.5 million for his gigs.

Fans have applauded the artist for knowing his worth as he is a Grammy award winner, after all.

Fans impressed by Black Coffee's lite video

In more Briefly News, fans were amazed by Black Coffee's lit set overseas.

In the clip, he announces his upcoming tour dates which will see him touring across Europe, the US, and North Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News