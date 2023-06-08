Grammy Award Winner Black Coffee Rings in the Summer Overseas With Lit Video, Mzansi Left Impressed
- Grammy award winner, Black Coffee continues to make waves in the international house music scene
- He is set to headline at Madison Square Garden, which will make him the first South African artist to achieve this milestone
- Black Coffee recently shared a video on Twitter, showcasing his tour dates across Europe, the US, and North Africa, hinting at an exciting and busy summer ahead
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
Grammy award-winning South African muso, Black Coffee has called in the summer across the seas with a hot video of his tour dates.
Black coffee continues to do big things across the globe
Black Coffee has made the international house scene his playground and according to EWN, will make history when he headlines Madison Square Gardens later this year.
The globe-trotting DJ was recently posted up in Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix, and it seems he won't be coming home any time soon if his Twitter vid is anything to go by.
Black Coffee shares a glimpse of new song 'The Rapture iii' featuring Keinemusik, Mzansi can't keep calm: "Another banger"
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Black Coffee shared details of his tours in a lit video
Coffee shared details of his tours throughout Europe, the US and North Africa in the post captioned:
"Summer!!! Let go!!!"
Mzansi was impressed and excited by the DJ's post:
@MoSepeng said:
"No time to rest yoh yoh back to back gigs..."
@Ree_Chaka said:
"When you are big you are big fr. Grootman is in his own league, playing a different ball game "
@Ntebogeng___ said:
"Looking at this lineup, Coffee will never ever play in Hammanskraal "
@_BenzoW said:
"Different league, a different ball game. This is a superstar!"
Black Coffee shares a glimpse of the new song The Rapture III featuring Keinemusik, Mzansi can’t keep calm
Nasty C: 'Hell Naw' rapper leaves fans wondering with cryptic pic in old apartment, Mzansi speculates
Briefly News also reported on Black Coffee teasing a new song with Keinemusik.
On Twitter, the Grammy award winner dropped a video showing him teasing his new song, The Rapture iii featuring Keinemusik, to a crowd. In the same post, Black Coffee also announced that the song will be released on 9 June.
Music lovers were over the moon after seeing Black Coffee's post. Many claimed they had been hungry for more sentimental dance music from the Subconsciously hitmaker.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News