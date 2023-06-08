Grammy award winner, Black Coffee continues to make waves in the international house music scene

He is set to headline at Madison Square Garden, which will make him the first South African artist to achieve this milestone

Black Coffee recently shared a video on Twitter, showcasing his tour dates across Europe, the US, and North Africa, hinting at an exciting and busy summer ahead

Black Coffee shared a lit vid of his upcoming tour dates in Europe and the US. Images: @realblackcoffee

Grammy award-winning South African muso, Black Coffee has called in the summer across the seas with a hot video of his tour dates.

Black coffee continues to do big things across the globe

Black Coffee has made the international house scene his playground and according to EWN, will make history when he headlines Madison Square Gardens later this year.

The globe-trotting DJ was recently posted up in Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix, and it seems he won't be coming home any time soon if his Twitter vid is anything to go by.

Black Coffee shared details of his tours in a lit video

Coffee shared details of his tours throughout Europe, the US and North Africa in the post captioned:

"Summer!!! Let go!!!"

Mzansi was impressed and excited by the DJ's post:

@MoSepeng said:

"No time to rest yoh yoh back to back gigs..."

@Ree_Chaka said:

"When you are big you are big fr. Grootman is in his own league, playing a different ball game "

@Ntebogeng___ said:

"Looking at this lineup, Coffee will never ever play in Hammanskraal "

@_BenzoW said:

"Different league, a different ball game. This is a superstar!"

