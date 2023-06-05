Black Coffee attended the star-studded Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, rubbing shoulders with Hollywood celebrities and footballers such as Neymar and Mbappe

Black Coffee signalled his attendance at the event on Twitter, sharing a video and picture of himself with the Aston Martin team

Fans of the sport and Black Coffee's music expressed their excitement and admiration, with one fan even expressing a desire to join him at future events

Black Coffee shared snaps of himself at the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona. Images: @realblackcoffee

Grammy award-winning house super DJ Black Coffee rubbed shoulders with various stars as he attended the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona.

Black Coffee attended the star-studded F1 event in Barcelona

According to gpfans.com, the race was a star-studded event that boasted a flock of Hollywood celebrities as well as English Premier League footballers. Sports Brief reports that soccer superstars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar were also pictured at the event.

Black Coffee signalled his attendance at the event on his Twitter account. The Superman hitmaker shared a video and picture of himself with the Aston Martin team.

Coffee tweeted:

" @AstonMartinF1"

Followers were happy to see Black Coffee at the prestigious race

Mzansi reacted with love to Coffee's post; fans of the sport engaged the DJ on the race:

@dah_afrika said:

"Yah! Batho ba phila mo lifeng! Things I daydream about. "

@siphele58917469 tweeted:

"Mkhuluwa kodwa bra you're a Benz driver why Aston? I even saw the flags izolo zase Mzantsi thereby stands ezimbini. Uthini ithini labhuda ingu-Alonso?"

@Don_Skizzo said:

"Grootman. it's blessings upon blessings.. one feeds off your inspiration on a daily basis.. God bless you even more.. "

@PetuniaTsweleng said:

"Wow!! Can I come with you next time, Real Black Coffee? "

