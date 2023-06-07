DJ Black Coffee has announced that he has a new international collaboration dropping on 9 June

The Grammy award winner will release the highly anticipated track The Rapture iii featuring Keinemusik

South Africans were super excited about Black Coffee's new song after they viewed the teaser he shared

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Black Coffee has caused a frenzy online after announcing that he will drop the new music he has been cooking in the studio.

Black Coffee's fans are excited about his upcoming track, 'The Rapture III,' featuring Keinemusik. Image: @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

On Twitter, the Grammy award winner dropped a video showing him teasing his new song, The Rapture iii featuring Keinemusik, to a crowd. In the same post, Black Coffee also announced that the song will be released on 9 June.

Mzansi excited about Black Coffee's new song The Rapture iii

Music lovers were over the moon after seeing Black Coffee's post. Many claimed they had been hungry for more sentimental dance music from the subconsciously hitmaker.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

@bonganirambuwan said:

"Awesome stuff. God bless your production."

@TaxiFrontSitter shared:

"Please push back the release date. I’m not ready for this one."

@jweng_37027 posted:

"This will be another banger."

@Theo50281054 replied:

"Your music is therapeutic."

@YesIamAsi_Keti commented:

"Grootman never misses "

@Mpumelelow also said:

"This is spiritual dance music."

@MalusiMthembu_ added:

"I can’t wait!"

Prince Kaybee set to release new album

Prince Kaybee has also been on a roll, releasing more music after leaving Universal Music.

After teasing new tracks, the Banomoya hitmaker announced his 6th studio album, Music Theory.

In a Twitter post, the musician shared that his fans had missed him. Kaybee dropped a video of the moment his stans went crazy during one of his public appearances and promoted his upcoming album in the caption, saying it will drop on 15 June.

Leading up to the new body of work, IOL reported that Prince Kaybee released three tracks Inkumbulo, Amaphiko Ezono, and Oh Boy.

Prince Kaybee dropped the tracks because he wanted his fans to get a glimpse of the artist he is now after parting ways with his former record label.

Prince Kaybee kicks off media tour, Mzansi gives praise to his new music “You went in on this one”

In other entertainment, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee kicked off his media tour for his much-anticipated album, Music Theory, and the house maestro had fans' heads bopping with some singles from the project.

On Twitter, the Club Controller hitmaker shared a tweet thanking fans for listening to his media briefing and announcing that "new music was out".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News