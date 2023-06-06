Young, Famous & African's Bonang Matheba is over the moon after Nicki Minaj announced that her next album will drop in October 2023

The B'Dazzled star reshared the Barbie Dreams hitmaker's announcement and hinted that she couldn't wait for the album to be released

Bonang's stans also couldn't keep calm in the comments because they love Nicki Minaj's amazing music

Bonang Matheba is in her fangirling era, and she went crazy when Nicki Minaj made a huge announcement online.

Bonang Matheba and her fans revealed they are Nicki Minaj's fans after she announced her next album would drop soon. Image: Jamie McCarthy and Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Taking to Twitter, the Young, Famous & African star was too excited when Nicki tweeted that her new album would drop on 10 August 2023.

Moghel quote tweeted Nicki's post with crying emojis, hinting that she has been waiting so long for the Princess Diana rapper to drop a new body of work. According to Forbes, the last time Nicki released a full album was in 2018 with Queen.

Bonang Matheba's fans are also going wild for Nicki Minaj's upcoming album

Some of Bonang's stans were surprised she is a Nicki Minaj fan. Others admired how she publicly declared her love for the American rapper's music.

@EnzoBoy27 said:

"We are eating B."

@NoelPetty14 shared:

"A queen supporting a queen. We love to see it."

@mamakendrick_m posted:

"We are hungry for this album."

@GriseldaSleaze replied:

"I knew there was a reason why I liked you."

@Yumee_Ellar commented:

"Sis, I’m so happy."

@missnatasha_m added:

"OMG, Bonang is a barb!"

Anele Mdoda attends Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour

Another Mzansi celebrity who unashamedly proclaimed her love for an American musician is Anele Mdoda. The 947 host packed her bags and went to London to attend Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour.

Everyone knows how much Anele loves the Single Ladies hitmaker, and she gave the London leg of the tour a thumbs up. IOL reported that Mdoda even claimed Beyoncé is the best musician planet Earth has ever birthed.

“There is no artist who has walked planet Earth that trusts her catalogue like Beyoncé. Your Michael included. We are done here."

Nick Cannon claiming Bruno Mars has more hit songs than Beyoncé and Taylor Swift has fans fuming

In other news, Briefly News reported that Nick Cannon started a huge online debate about Beyoncé and Taylor Swift's music and performing skills.

According to Revolt TV, the star claimed on his show The Daily Cannon that he would rather pay for a ticket to see Bruno Mars perform live than go to a Beyoncé or Taylor Swift concert.

