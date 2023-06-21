Controversial Twitter user @ChrisExcel102 trolled DJ Black Coffee's injured hand in a recent tweet

Mzansi peeps didn't entertain Chris' joke because they found it disrespectful and discriminatory to people living with disabilities

Black Coffee injured his hand in 1990 when the late Nelson Mandela was set to be released from prison

Black Coffee's name is topping Twitter's trends list after a popular tweep took a swipe at him.

Twitter influencer Chris Excel's post joking about Black Coffee's paralysed hand was slammed. Image: @realblackcoffee

Taking to his catfish Twitter account with over a million followers, @ChrisExcel102 trolled the internationally acclaimed DJ.

Chris Excel seemingly mocks Black Coffee's hand

Chris was responding to a tweet by @Terror_Alarm which discussed the different types of genders through illustrations.

The famous tweep cropped one of the male illustrations with an arm shaded in pink and seemingly compared it to Black Coffee's injured hand. He tweeted:

Mzansi slams Chris Excel after trolling Black Coffee's hand

As Black Coffee is Mzansi's pride following gracing international stages like Ibiza and winning a Grammy Award, peeps didn't entertain Chris' joke.

Many said the tweet wasn't funny and joking about people's disabilities is off limits.

@SizzleThobile said:

"I thought the rule was we don't joke about people's disabilities."

@Siyam_Lenkoe shared:

"Is this supposed to be funny?"

@Magivo88 posted:

"Yet he made a lot more than your entire family."

@ProxyTaylor_Sa replied:

"Truly speaking, the hand joke is not even funny. Most poor people like to mock Black Coffee, yet most of them can't even afford basic needs."

@TamthizoDemitri commented:

"Ufunukuba relevant ngokugezela abantu. Mxm, and you can't even afford a second of Black Coffee's time. Someone needs to put you in your place once and for all."

@vnbvvcg replied:

"This is getting out of hand."

@MrE45Cream added:

"Azola, this guy will not entertain you. He is too rich to entertain poverty, my friend. Stay in your lane. Skoloto sa Uzzi se go emetse boss."

What happened to Black Coffee's hand?

According to IOL, Black Coffee's arm nerves were damaged after he went to a celebration of Nelson Mandela's release from prison in 1990.

While on his way to a stadium near his home with a crowd, the DJ said a car came speeding at them. Black Coffee added the car didn't hit him but suspects that as he was behind a few people who were probably hit by the car, he fell and dislocated his arm.

Due to being from a small Mthatha town called Ngangelizwe, the medical staff didn't know how to help him.

“The injury is called brachial plexus, which is the damage of nerves. There’s nothing you can do to fix damaged nerves, they can only fix themselves.”

