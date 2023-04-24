Bianca Coster broke her silence about being impersonated by the controversial Chris Excel with a large following on Twitter

She wrote a lengthy Instagram post revealing that she will discuss the issue on Penuel The Black Pen show

Bianca also posted a teaser of the episode and can be seen saying she has been to therapy because of the catfish account

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Bianca Coster opened up about the effects of being impersonated by a famous Twitter troll. Image: @bianca_coster

Source: Instagram

Chris Excel has been wreaking havoc on Twitter timelines for years, and spreading his misogynistic views behind the profile picture of Bianca Coster.

Not much is known about the real identity of the Twitter troll, and several attempts to cancel and expose him have only made him more popular.

Bianca Coster talks about the effects of cyberbullying

The woman he has been fronting as said she is finally ready to talk about how Chris' online behaviour has affected her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Over the past few years I’ve been ridiculed, insulted and just downright tormented because of the Chris Excel account on Twitter.

I chose to keep silent and never address it formally in hopes that this frenzy would eventually die out. This silence has been misconstrued as a lot of things most annoyingly being that I am in compliance with this bully."

Bianca added that she is finally taking a stand, and is aware that she might get backlash from the Twitter troll's loyal followers.

"The damage he has caused to me and my family has been both humiliating and emotionally draining. Constantly having to validate my innocence and disassociation with the account.

She urged Mzansi to watch Penuel's podcast show on April 25, and she hopes her truth will bring awareness about cyberbullying.

See her Instagram post below:

Instagram users rally behind Bianca Coster

@kxng_tso said:

"It's about time that account gets suspended."

@kamogelo_mn mentioned:

"I wish there was a better person who handled this interview. This guy is just insensitive."

@the_real_ndlovu commented:

"Chris Excel is a legend! He's being discussed on a podcast without even being an actual person."

@ilovelitha stated:

"This guy is not a good host. He’s so cold."

@wihzulu_ suggested:

"South Africans, let’s do right by this girl and mass report that account."

@mjoloapp wrote:

"Bianca Coster must just be honest with herself, if it weren’t for Chris Excel she wouldn’t be popular. She owes Chris Excel for making her relevant."

@ZaBornfree said:

"What Chris Excel did to Bianca Costa can not be undone. not even therapy if fixing the emotional abuse caused by stolen identity."

@TheGyal_ posted:

"I don’t know what’s all the fuss about. Chris Excel’s Bio states clearly that it’s a catfish account, even emphasising that it’s a parody account. Not even one day has he pretended to be Bianca Coster."

Former ‘Generations’ actress Sophie Ndaba warns fans of fake accounts scamming people using her name

In another story, Briefly News reported that former Generations actress Sophie Ndaba has taken to her Instagram timeline to warn her fans of fake accounts pretending to be her to make money.

Ndaba shared a screenshot of the Instagram account posing as her and confirmed that the account doesn't belong to her but to con artists.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News