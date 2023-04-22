DJ Sbu addressed trolls who have been hounding him about the natural look he has been rocking

The media personality revealed that he is on a spiritual journey and that he likes the way he looks

The clip of Sbu's explanation trended on Twitter, and people chimed in about his dishevelled appearance

DJ Sbu's natural look has been a hot topic lately, and he decided to explain why he grew his beard and dreadlocks.

The entertainer and businessman went on social media and said he is on a jour of self-discovery, reported TimesLIVE.

"I think I feel very comfortable with the way I look, I think I actually look great, and I think I'm in my natural habitat when I look like this and when I don't shave. When I don't shave my hair and my beard."

DJ Sbu says embracing his natural state has gained him knowledge

The radio and TV presenter added that growing his hair was also a learning experience.

"There's a lot of knowledge I've been attaining in terms of self-development knowledge. The knowledge that grows me and makes me a better person."

Sbu explained at the end of the viral video posted by @ThisIsColbert why he has been hugging trees and walking barefoot.

"It has to do with that it's all connected. I walk barefooted, we have a farm in Centurion from time to time, we've got animals there..."

Watch the Twitter video below:

Social media discuss DJ Sbu's self discovering journey

@cikymtwesi said:

"He actually didn’t have to explain himself to anybody… if it’s helping him physically, mentally and spiritually then he must do it.

@Kwakhan03679240 mentioned:

"Ke Samson from the Bible. His strength is derived from his uncut hair.‍♀️"

@keJoy16 posted:

"I thought I heard Mzekezeke there for a second when he said why am I not shaving"

@carol_mkg stated:

"Soon o tlo thwasa."

@iPumlani mentioned:

"Copying Jay Z, shave man. Lol woke DJ Sbu."

@ntokozo_eff stated:

"Thokoza gogo loading."

@Cpt_Yellowboss tweeted:

"We are waiting his first reggae album."

