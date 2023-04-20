Controversial radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo shared his thoughts on DJ Sbu's recent sentiments on going back to national radio

The seasoned broadcaster said that he is open to going back to working for the national broadcaster years after being fired because he wants to "serve" his country

Responding to the clip, Sizwe Dhlomo said DJ Sbu must come clean about wanting to return to mainstream media

Sizwe Dhlomo has made a name for always speaking his mind without sugarcoating. The radio presenter divided Mzansi when he shared his thoughts on DJ Sbu's recent interview.

DJ Sbu needs no introduction to the showbiz industry but he has not been on any national broadcasting platforms for years.

DJ Sbu says he is ready to get back to national broadcasting

Speaking during a recent interview, DJ Sbu said he thinks going back to work for national broadcasters will be serving his country so he can't say no. He said he believes in putting his country first so he would go back to work for the SABC at any given time. He said:

"Even if it's not too much money, for the right commercial deal, I'll definitely go back to the SABC."

Sizwe Dhlomo weighs in on DJ Sbu's sentiments about going back to the SABC to "serve" his country

According to ZAlebs, Sizwe Dhlomo joined the conversation and shared some hilarious responses. The radio personality said DJ Sbu working for the SABC is not serving the country but it's working as other people do. He wrote:

"Sbuda must just say he wants to be on a national platform again, simple. Lol!"

