DJ Sbu has gone viral after saying he wants to work for the SABC again after Metro FM fired him for promoting MoFaya at the Metro FM Awards

The Hustler's Corner host stated that he would even accept a lower salary if the SABC offered him a good deal

Many Mzansi people assumed DJ Sbu was broke because he sounded desperate in the viral video

DJ Sbu has revealed that he would go to the SABC if offered a beneficial deal.

DJ Sbu was criticised for wanting to return to the SABC radio stations. Image: @djsbulive

Source: Instagram

The broadcaster has been at odds with Metro FM, one of the SABC's radio stations after they fired him for promoting his energy drink MoFaya at the Metro FM awards.

Since then, many assumed he was basking in independence after launching several projects, including the online radio station Massiv Music and the podcast The Hustlers Corner SA.

According to Savanna News, he also has a radio station project called Fired FM, where all radio broadcasters who were fired from their jobs, such as DJ Fresh, Tbo Touch, Robert Marawa, and Gareth Cliff, would start new shows. However, the project appears to have fallen short of expectations.

DJ Sbu wants to go back to commercial radio

Taking to Twitter, famous Tweep @ThisIsColbert posted a video of DJ Sbu discussing his problems with the SABC. He claimed that if the broadcasting company offered him a fair deal, he would return to "serve his country."

He also stated that he does not require a large salary. Even if it could be less than what he currently earns from side hustles, he would accept the offer if he felt it was good.

"Financially or commercially it has to make sense because ultimately I have to put food on the table for my family and I am a businessman at the end of the day."

Mzansi slams DJ Sbu's reasons for wanting to go back to the SABC

DJ Sbu's video had Mzansi convinced that he was in financial trouble. Many people were sceptical of his reasons for wanting to return to commercial radio after marketing himself as a successful independent broadcaster.

@Lebohang___N said:

"Hunger is real."

@Dime_M_ shared:

" He’s literally begging for a job at SABC because he knows no one is getting a bad salary there."

@_khulumokuhle posted:

"Y'all need to give this man a job. This is embarrassing."

@FrancescoWaVaal replied:

"One day, we'll see MacG on SABC, too."

@Lil_CHXPO commented:

"He's broke, isn't he?"

@Sbu_Ntsepeng wrote:

"People were coming after me when I said DJ Sbu's so-called independence had been a spectacularly failed project . He should have never drank that Mofaya at the MetroFM awards. These are the consequences of assuming that you are above the brand you represent."

@LazolaTeddy added:

"Kanti Hustlers Corner is not serving? If Mofaya really belongs to him., there is no need for him to “Serve” at SABC. These celebrities like to behave like they own the brands they represent."

DJ Sbu claps back at critics

In other stories, Briefly News reported that DJ Sbu was the subject of recent criticism on social media regarding his appearance.

The house musician has been seen sporting dreadlocks and a ragged beard, which some fans have described as "shabby".

In response to the backlash, DJ Sbu took to social media to explain the reasons behind his unconventional look.

