DJ Sbu, also known as Sbusiso Leope, has been criticized on social media for his recent appearance, including sporting dreadlocks and a craggy beard

Sbu responded to the backlash, explaining that he is on a spiritual journey and feels comfortable in his natural state without shaving his hair

Leope stated that he believes he looks great and has been gaining self-development knowledge by embracing his unique look

DJ Sbu, whose real name is Sbusiso Leope, has been the subject of recent criticism on social media regarding his appearance. The house musician, entrepreneur, and radio personality has been seen sporting dreadlocks and a craggy beard, which some fans have described as "shabby".

DJ Sbu responds to the trolls

In response to the backlash, DJ Sbu took to social media to explain the reasons behind his unconventional look.

Twitter user @ThisIsColbert shared Sbu's video, captioned:

"[FINALLY] DJ Sbu reveals the real reason why he's not shaving his hair, hugging trees & walking barefooted: "It's a decision that has been inspired by the spiritual journey that I've been going through."Nadia Nhlanhla Lux Bonang Somizi David Kau Dr Nandipha Magudumana"

The DJ says he is on a spiritual journey

Leope revealed that he was on a spiritual journey and that his appearance was a reflection of that. He mentioned that he felt comfortable and confident in his natural state, without shaving his hair, and that he had been gaining a lot of self-development knowledge through this process.

Sbu also addressed the criticism he received for hugging trees, another aspect of his spiritual journey. He explained that it was connected to self-development and growth and that he found solace in nature.

This is not first time Sbu has faced criticism over his appearance

According to EWN, this is not the first time DJ Sbu's appearance has been called into question. In 2022, a picture of him in what some perceived as unconventional clothing led to similar criticism, with people commenting that he looked "dirty" and was "not taking care of himself".

Despite the backlash, DJ Sbu remains unapologetic about his choices and continues to embrace his spiritual journey and self-development. He urged his fans and critics alike to be open-minded and accepting of his personal choices, stating that he was not yet ready to shave his hair but may do so in the future.

