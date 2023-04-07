When the party gets going, it's easy to have one or two (or more) drinks, and anyone who has ever been in the groove knows things can get out of control

Dj Tira learned the hard way that you need to pace yourself if you want to make the most of your night out

When the Afrotianment Boss was seen leaving a nightclub looking a little too drunk, he became the target of some very serious internet jokes

Recently, DJ Tira got a little carried away at a celebration and as usual, someone recorded the whole thing. South Africans had little grace and posted harsh comments about the intoxicated performer.

A drunk DJ Tira was seen stumbling out of a nightclub. Image: @Nduuh_Masondo

In a tweet that posted, the DJ was spotted stumbling out of a nightclub. People, true to their Mzansi nature, had plenty of jokes.

Over 90 000 Neitizans relate to DJ Tira's video

The tweet generated a lot of buzz. Some have even accused the performer of using a combination of alcohol and other substances to get that drunk.

Undoubtedly, the DJ is not pleased with how he is portrayed. Maybe the next time he drinks, he'll take it easier on himself.

South Africans reacted with jokes and understanding

No one can clown you quite like a South African. Some people judged DJ Tira critically, while others were more lenient. After all, many people have been there before.

Briefly News put together the best comments:

@SompiloM had jokes:

@ThabangS thought he needed to slow things down:

"This lifestyle is hectic and too demanding on the body."

@ChrisExcel102 thought he should be allowed to have fun:

@Malesela_Lee was trying to investigate the walk:

"The way he’s walking."

DJ Tira launches his booze brand, Afrotainment boss joins Mzansi's alcohol industry: "Woza Dezemba"

Briefly News reported that DJ Tira debuted his line of alcoholic beverages called Bearings Cyder.

The news of the DJ's entry into the alcoholic beverage market was met with enthusiasm on social media. The CEO of Afrotainment announced that Bearings Cyder is now sold in select stores, and the response from Mzansi was overwhelmingly positive.

