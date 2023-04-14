Moshe Ndiki recently left his followers in awe when he shared a glimpse of his lovely bathroom and closet

The media personality took to his Instagram page and shared a short video showing the stunning bathroom

He said the room is one of his favourite spaces in his home, fans headed to the comments section to react to the post

Moshe Ndiki is living the life we all dream of. The actor recently showed Mzansi that hard work pays off when he shared a glimpse of his stunning home.

Moshe Ndiki stunned fans with a video of his lovely home. Image: @moshendiki

Source: Instagram

The star who is expecting twins via surrogacy left fans salivating when he posted his humble abode.

Moshe Ndiki shares rare glimpse of his stunning home

Taking to his Instagram page, Moshe Ndiki decided to share with his fans his favourite part of his home. The closet and ensuite with marble details, a bathtub and shower.

He said it's one of his favourite spaces and he loves starting his day from the beautiful bathroom. He said:

"Easily one of my favourite spaces in my house, where I start the day and get ready ., My closet/en-suite. I step in and out of this space ready to take over the world.

"Thank you to @thekitchenwrapco for the beautiful marble finish. Follow them, call them and ask for a quote. ♥️ I won’t lie I was mad impressed at this transformation. You guys are boss at what you do.Shout out to @homly_sa for the paintwork. Let’s step into the weekend ke diyes . Happy Friday Y’all."

Source: Briefly News