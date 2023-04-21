One man on TikTok had people laughing after making a video to explain what the word ambivert means

The TikTokker had many jokes in the video where he used props in a way that amused viewers on the TikTok app

Many online users commented on the video as they could relate to the man's conclusion about the term "ambivert"

This man was a comedic hit as he shared his thoughts about being an ambivert. The funny clip had a number of jokes that were a hit.

A guy on TikTok made jokes about how his personality type depends on his money. Image: TikTok/@seeyardaseelvar

Source: TikTok

Peeps flooded the comments to add to the man's jokes. The video got 47 0000 likes from amused peeps.

TikTok creator explains true meaning of ambivert with jokes

A man on TikTok @seeyardaseelvar had a gem to share, and he did a drum roll before sharing it. In the video, he literally rolled a drum onto the ground. He then told people that ambivert refers to those who are both extroverts and introverts. The gent said his personality depends on whether he has money, if he does, he is an extrovert, if not, he is an introvert.

Watch the clip below:

Online peeps in tears over man's jokes

People love to watch funny TikTok comedians. This guy had people amused, thanks to his sharp delivery.

user7691851268911 commented:

"You took drum roll seriously."

The Trio commented:

"Literally drumroll."

Gracious mama commented:

"It's the "kholog-ne" for me."

Saitama commented:

"That second drum row took me out."

MiaMimmi commented:

"I am a flexi-terrian… I eat meat when it is on special."

Alicia commented:

"it was the drum roll at night for me, dead."

Mehluli Ngwenya commented:

"Drum roll please, drum roll at night I'm an introvert whether i have money or not i never go out. i jus go shopping and cme back home."

Diamond_Sebake commented:

"Omg that drum roll is classic."

