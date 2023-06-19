Uncle Waffle's dancing skills have been criticised after her recent video left Mzansi with questions

Musa Khawula posted the Tanzania hitmaker's clip on Twitter, and Mzansi weighed in with heated comments

Peeps said Uncle Waffles should look for ways to make her dance moves appealing because they are starting to look messy

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Uncle Waffles has landed on the wrong side of the internet again as peeps tore her apart when they came across her recent dance video.

Mzansi has questioned Uncle Waffles' dance skills after her recent video left them unimpressed. Image: @unclewaffles

Source: Instagram

The Pope of Pop Culture host Musa Khawula dropped the clip that summoned everyone who dragged Uncle Waffles after her moves failed to impress them.

Uncle Waffles' dancing criticised on Twitter

After IOL reported that Uncle Walfles was nominated at the BET Awards but representing Swaziland, not South Africa, it seems like she stopped being Mzansi's fave.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Peeps aren't entertaining everything she does like they used to, and the clip of her dancing was heavily criticised. Uncle Waffles' dancing was ridiculed, as many claimed she needed to work on her dance moves.

@afiba_m said:

"Worry yam is that this is not as entertaining as it used to be!"

@QLubanzi shared:

"She needs a new choreography."

@CelebrimborGod posted:

"I think you have to be drunk to enjoy her shenanigans."

@_Maphutha_ replied:

"Akusafani ‍♂️"

@SimPhakath commented:

"Oksalayo, she used our resources as waqede wasphika."

@lpider also said:

"She should stick to g-string and simple moves."

Pabi Cooper's BET Awards send-off party outfit criticised

Another BET-nominated Mzansi artist who recently came under the spotlight for the wrong reasons is Pabi Cooper. Social media users dragged the star after showing off her revealing outfit for her BET send-off party at KONKA.

After seeing the viral video, peeps said the mini skirt and crop top left little to the imagination. Many didn't like that the ensemble showed off too much skin.

Uncle Waffles' beauty and killer dance moves leave fans drooling

In other news, Briefly News reported that popular South African DJ Uncle Waffles was on a winning streak since landing in the music and entertainment space.

She may be a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry, but Uncle Waffles is also a beautiful lady. After her dance video went viral, the star's fans couldn't stop talking about her looks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News