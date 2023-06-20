Cassper Nyovest has shared the name and the date he will be dropping his seventh studio album

The Siyathandana rapper said the name is Solomon, and fans can expect it to hit the music streaming service on 28 July

Mzansi was too excited after coming across Cassper Nyovest's tweet, and they made a few suggestions

The wait is over, as Cassper Nyovest has officially revealed the name and the release date of his seventh studio album.

Cassper Nyovest's fans are excited after he revealed his next album 'Solomon' will drop on 28 July. Image: @casspernyovest

After teasing his fans for months about his new body of work, Mufasa finally disclosed that his upcoming album's name is Solomon, and fans can expect it to drop on 28 July.

Cassper tweeted:

"My next album #Solomon drops on the 28th of July and it’s a celebration of longevity."

Cassper Nyovest excited for Solomon

Cass has done everything to promote his seventh studio album, from releasing song features to dropping a snippet of Solomon on social media.

These marketing tactics made everyone anticipate his new music, and they couldn't keep calm when he shared Solomon's release date.

@_BigSexy said:

"I dare you to drop it earlier."

@LebohangPhakoe shared:

"I can't wait! It sounds like you put your heart into it. I heard that snippet from the weekend, and it's fire "

@Bahle_Tandwa posted:

"I'm so proud of you, Mufasa. I've been a fan since 2013."

@RapApprecite replied:

"When are you dropping the album cover and tracklist?"

@Proph_Budmon wrote:

"Do you have Khuli on the album?"

@iviwe_prayerz also said:

"We'll be there "

