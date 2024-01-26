DJ Fresh made a confession after the latest episode of his What A Week podcast, where he was joined by Zonke Dikana

The singer left DJ Fresh mesmerised, so much so that he revealed that he would marry her in his next life

Zonke Dikana spoke about her music career and was asked about her first love, which she revealed as her father

DJ Fresh said he has a crush on Zonke Dikana.

DJ Fresh was joined by the beautiful and talented Zonke Dikana on his YouTube podcast called What A Week.

DJ Fresh has a crush on Zonke

It is safe to say the singer left DJ Fresh mesmerised because he confessed that he has a crush on her. He even mentioned that he would marry her in his next life.

Responding to a fan who said she loves Zonke, DJ Fresh said:

"Imma marry @zonkemusic in my next lifetime."

Zonke speaks on her first love

In the video posted by DJ Fresh, Zonke Dikana spoke about her music career and her first love. Zonke believes that every girl's first love is their father.

She said her late father adored her and her sisters even when people at the time laughed at him for not having sons.

Zonke also said her father was a handsome man who loved Lionel Richie and hailed him as an amazing songwriter. Zonke then serenaded DJ Fresh when she sang the song.

"Catch up as the incredible @ZonkeMusic takes us on a nostalgic journey, reminiscing about her first love and serenading us with Lionel Richie’s timeless ‘Hello."

DJ Fresh and ex-wife get real about co-parenting

Thabiso Sikwane, DJ Fresh's ex-wife, hailed him for being a present father to their children.

“I don't know where I'd be as a parent without praying for wisdom. By His grace, we've been able to raise four amazing children, and it's such a blessing that even after our divorce, we are parenting. "We are both present in our children's lives. I don't use the term co-parenting because nothing has changed in terms of how we see our roles as parents, and I'm really grateful for that.”

DJ Fresh opens up about break up

In a previous report from Briefly News, veteran radio presenter DJ Fresh recently talked about his recent relationship.

During an interview with Radio presenter Lula Odiba, DJ Fresh shared that his recent break-up with his girlfriend scared him. Netizens shared their opinions about DJ Fresh's confession about his relationship break-up.

