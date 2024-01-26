A man posted a video celebrating that he is officially a qualified pharmacist thanks to his mother

The gent gave credit to the hardworker who wanted to make sure her son would finish his studies

Many people were touched after seeing the TikTok post the young man dedicated to his mother and customers

A man who is a newly qualified pharmacist celebrated his achievement. The young gent thanked the person responsible for financing his academic career.

A man in a TikTok video became a pharmacist and thanked his mother, who is a vendor. Image: @thembu_sa

Source: TikTok

The video by the young man received thousands of likes. Many commented raving about the young man's success.

Man celebrates becoming pharmacist thanks to mum

A man on TikTok @thembu_sa posted that he is a pharmacist because of his mother. In the clip, he thanked everyone who ever bought anything from his mother, who is a vendor.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

See the photos by clicking here.

SA moved by man' post for mom

Online users store to the Man story told becoming a pharmacist was. People commented, applauding his hard-working mother.

N'wayitelo Nkosinathi said:

"Honour that woman any chance you get."

CarolineMkhatshwa wrote:

"How can one like a thousand time mara, this is beautiful man."

bellanicole194 commented:

"A final year Pharmacy student, and I just wanna say I’m inspired.️"

Lulu added:

"Love to see it! our mom’s really are God’s biggest blessing to us. Make her proud."

Thanwane Mulisa/money wrote:

"Your mom deserve anything you can afford for her."

Keke gushed:

"I am so proud of a stranger."

Kay added:

"We cry with strangers everyday on this app. Well done stranger!"

Man celebrates qualification with mother

A proud mum attended her son's graduation ceremony. In a video, they were celebrating together.

Cape Town graduate dedicates degree to late mum

Briefly News previously reported that graduating from university is a momentous achievement that takes years of hard work and dedication. However, the accomplishment was especially poignant for one Cape Town graduate as she dedicated it to her late mother.

Despite the devastating loss, Zandi Kgosatsana was determined to complete her degree in honour of her mother's memory.

The emotional post quickly went viral, with many South Africans touched by Lindiwe's sweet post. Her dedication to completing her degree in honour of her mother is a testament to the enduring power of love and the human spirit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News