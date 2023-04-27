A Cape Town graduate paid tribute to her late mother in a beautiful way on her graduation and shared it on TikTok

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology student finally obtained her degree and paid homage to the person who made her who she is today

Zandi Kgosatsana shared the emotional tribute, and Mzansi encouraged her to keep soaring high in honour of her mum

In a touching tribute, Cape Town graduate Zane Kgosatsana dedicates her degree to her late mother. Images: @zandi_kgosatsana/TikTok

Graduating from university is a momentous achievement that takes years of hard work and dedication. However, the accomplishment was especially poignant for one Cape Town graduate as she dedicated it to her late mother.

Despite the devastating loss, Zandi Kgosatsana was determined to complete her degree in honour of her mother's memory.

In a touching tribute on TikTok, Lindiwe shared photos of herself in her graduation gown and said:

"This is for you, mum. I did it; rest in peace."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi congratulates the young graduate for fulfilling her promise to her mother

The emotional post quickly went viral, with many South Africans touched by Lindiwe's sweet post. Her dedication to completing her degree in honour of her mother is a testament to the enduring power of love and the human spirit.

Here are some of the comments:

@Precious said:

"Your guardian angel, may she continue to rest in peace."

@Siniha commented:

"May her soul continue to rest in eternal peace, but wherever she is, she's proud of you,"

@Hunterleecious said:

"I am sorry for the loss of your mama; you made it, and she's gonna be so proud of you whenever she is... congratulations,"

@MahlaolePearl commented:

"Well done, doll. Her prayers have been answered."

