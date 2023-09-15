New changes to Da Baby's SA performance have been announced, but these changes do not affect ticket holders

Da Baby will no longer be performing at the FNB Stadium at the Empower Africa concert, but he will rather perform at New Town

A new date has also been announced, but ticket holders shouldn't fret as organisers said they are still valid

Da Baby’s SA performance has been rescheduled with a new venue and new date, but current ticket holders should not fret, says organisers. Image: Jamie McCarthy/ Kayla Oaddams

New changes to Da Baby's South African performance at the Empower Africa concert will not affect fans who have already secured theirs.

Organisers make important announcement to upcoming Empower Africa concert

According to Kaya 959, The CEO of Creative Economy Catalyst Pty Ltd, Kaycee Kennedy, announced that Da Baby will now be performing on 18 November at New Town.

Initially, Da Baby was going to grace the Empower Africa stage on 30 September at FNB Stadium.

He reiterated thought that the new changes that have been announced, do not affect the current ticket holders.

“...dedicated fans who’ve already purchased their tickets, your tickets are still valid for the newly announced date and venue.”

SA could not be bothered by Da Baby's performance

After the announcement was made, the majority of social media users said they did not know who the US rapper was.

The minority of people who did claim that they would miss the performance.

Commenting on a post by @desree_h, which said:

"DaBaby is coming to SA on the 30th of September, and I know for a fact you don’t wanna miss this one #EmpowerAfricaConcert."

Many people claimed to not be bothered by the rapper's pending performance.

