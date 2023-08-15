Grammy award-winning DJ Black Coffee linked up with American rapper Travis Scott in Ibiza during his epic set

The award-winning rapper vibed to Black Coffee's crazy set showing his admiration for his career

Netizens were once again left in awe over Black Coffee's superstardom status, which sees him on Drake's discography

Black Coffee's music touches everybody, and this video of him and Travis Scott in Ibiza is proof of that.

Black Coffee has the club turnt, including Travis Scott in Ibiza

The award-winning DJ shared a video on his Twitter page where Travis Scott goes crazy during his set.

The Grammy winner said Travis wanted to show him love on stage. He also promoted his album Utopia.

"Bro @trvisXX came to show love last night @hiibizaofficial #utopia."

Netizens give Black Coffee his flowers

After sharing the video, fans got reminded of the superstar status that Black Coffee has earned throughout his years as a DJ.

Black Coffee is a heavyweight in the South African and global scene. He is also a massive part of Drake's discography.

@Freshguaps said:

"I know Travis wanted to step on those sounds so bad."

@gift_nkosi10 said:

"I want whatever Travis is taking to make him this lit."

@MALUNGELANI said:

"Typical of him to scream at EVERYTHING."

@Lwanele2023 said:

"Yhoo I was gonna panic, but you both are icons."

Black Coffee charges between R2.7 Million to R5.5 Million

The DJ topped the trends list when it was reported that he charges between R2.7 million and R5.5 million for his shows. Many of his fans lauded the star for knowing his worth and charging the hefty fees.

Even his upcoming Madison Square Gardens show in October will set you back R1000 and R1900 in ticket prices.

One tweep @SeapointO said:

"He is absolutely worth it & he knows his worth!"

Kanye West and Travis Scott trend after surprise performance at the ‘Utopia’ Concert

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kanye West returned to the stage performing again when he performed his smash hit Can't Tell Me Nothing at Travis Scott's Utopia concert in Rome.

This appearance comes months after his antisemitic rant, which saw him cancelled and losing his billionaire status.

