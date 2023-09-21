Jada Pinkett Smith has shared a video of herself and suspected lover, Tupac Shakur, dancing and lip-syncing to Parents Just Don’t Understand, by Will Smith

She uploaded the fun clip to promote her upcoming memoir, Worthy , on her Instagram to highlight a chapter of the trio's life

The video has since been going viral, with people dragging her for being unkind to Will by still being in love with the slain rapper decades later

Jada Pinkett Smith has reshared a video of herself and Tupac Shakur goofing around to Will Smith's song. Images: Ron Galella, Karwai Tang, Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Source: Instagram

Award-winning actress Jada Pinkett Smith has caused another stir by posting a throwback with her highschool freind, Tupac Shakur and her loving husband, Will Smith.

Video of Tupac and Jada having fun with Will Smith's song goes viral

She introduced Chapter 5 of her new book Worthy on Instagram with a video of her and slain rapper Tupac dancing and lip-syncing to the Fresh Prince's hit single Parents Just Don’t Understand during their junior year in high school.

Jada said in part in:

"Not in a million years did I imagine three lives, their fates, would be so intertwined.

"And… I never would have imagined that this video would become a tangible memory, of the last time Pac and I, were simply kids together.

Check out Jada's post below:

Social media reacts to Jada and Tupac's video

Online spectators felt sorry for Will Smith, who once got in trouble for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars while defending Jada's honour. These are some of the comments:

@OldHeadHST

"No, she's trolling now. She posted this last year, and the year before. All the childbearing stuff is great, but she is trolling Will. You have to admit that at least."

@jesusboy_06 said to Jada:

"We get it you hate that man, enough!"

@ten_four4 was amazed:

"Your favourite rapper’s favourite rapper."

@StefLamagne felt it:

"I want a love and connection like this. I want someone to look at me the way she looked at him."

@Dreadhead_Pepp said:

"Will gotta hate Pac and the man's dead already."

@gotdamnocles lamented:

"2Pac was her true love and she won’t let us forget it."

@chalbanz was concerned:

"She shows pics and videos with every man but her husband."

@dailydoseofdee_ said:

"Jada really the worst wife omfg, everyone getting a divorce besides the folks that need one."

@iamadab was done:

"She hates him and nobody can convince me otherwise."

@BJeezy01 was convinced:

"Gi Jane never gonna let Pac go huh."

Jaden Smith says Jada introduced the family to dr*gs

In another story on Briefly News, Will and Jada's son, Jaden, dropped a bombshell and said his mother introduced the family to psychedelics.

Jada has openly admitted to using the substances to fight severe depression, and according to Jaden, it was around the time that the delics were introduced to the family.

Source: Briefly News