Will Smith's son Jaden says the family was introduced to hallucinogenic drugs after Jada brought them home.

The matriarch admitted to using the drug to treat her severe depression during a chat on her Red Table Talk talk show

People on the internet are worried about the mental well-being of the family, calling it dysfunctional

Jaden Smith says his mother, Jada Pinkett Smith introduced him and his family to Psychedelics.

Jaden Smith says the family matriarch, Jada Pinkett Smith, introduced the family to psychedelics.

Young Smith dropped the bomb at a Psychedelic Science conference.

He said that Pinkett Smith introduced the whole family, which includes his superstar dad, Will Smith and sister Willow, eonline reports:

"It was just her for a really, really long time and then eventually it just trickled and evolved and everybody found it in their own ways."

Siblings that stick together...

The Karate Kid star said when the narcotics reached the Smith children, they became beneficial in solidifying the siblings' relationship.

Jaden said he does fight a lot with his older half-brother, Trey and sister Willow,

"The level of love and empathy that I can feel for them inside of the (psychedelic) experiences and outside of the experiences has been profound and beautiful."

Jada's relationship with psychedelics

The family matriarch spoke about her 10-year-old relationship with psychedelics on her talk show, Red Table Talk. She said the journey initially began as an escape from a 'crippling' depression:

"And the thing about the plant medicine is it helps you feel better but also solves the problems of how you got there in the first place."

Netizens show concern for the 'dysfunctional' family:

@Jennier87Ramos observed:

"She's clearly the problem in that family. She's teaching her kids how to emasculate their father while entertaining her entanglements with other men, and now she's introducing drugs."

@k3vko_ offered some advice:

"I love Will Smith but his family really needs to stop talking about those things."

"You’ll never hear a headline about them that goes like “Smith family goes to Disneyland."

"They're so messy!"

"They're so messy!"

"They're so messy!"

@8bit_bb was not one to judge:

"As open as I am to the research and benefits of psychedelic drugs, I don’t feel like parents should ever open the door to drug use to their kids."

Controvensial Jada to write a memior

In a previous Briefly News report, the Set It Off star announced on her talk show that wants to pen the details of her scandalous relationship with August Alsina.

The public affair famously labelled as the 'entanglement', rocked Will and Jada's marriage. Details of the book will be finalised and released in 2023.

