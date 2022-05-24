A new season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman is a safe space where celebrities spill all the tea , and the latest had been Will Smith

, Will Smith was scheduled to be on a Netflix episode but the episode aired before the infamous Oscar slap that most were eager to hear about

Friends still got an idea of what he was thinking that night, because Will Smith opened up about his childhood as well as his experiments with exotic drugs and how they impacted his mental health

Will Smith appears in Season 4, Episode 2 of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, hosted by the iconic David Letterman.

Viewers had assumed that the episode would include Will Smith addressing his decision to slap comedian Chris Rock. Will Smith also took an Oscar home the same night.

Will Smith had a lot to say when he appeared on David Letterman's 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction', but it was unfortunately filmed before the Oscars slap. Image: Instagram/@Neilson Barnard

Will Smith talked about seeing his career fail before he even knew he would slap comedian Chris Rock.

Will Smith says one drug made him hallucinate that he would lose everything

Daily Mail reported that the interview was held before the Oscars, but fans were still riveted as Will Smith said that he had envisioned his career spiralling during a drug trip.

Speaking to David Letterman, Will Smith said he drank a tea called ayahuasca. The drink is reported to have a profound mental effect on those who take it. Will Smith said that the tea made him see some horrible things. Will said:

"It was the individual most hellish psychological experience of my life."

Will Smith describes seeing his life falling apart in a hallucination, saying:

"All of a sudden, it's like I started seeing seeing all of my money flying away. And my house is flying away. And my career is gone. And I'm trying to, like, grab for my money and my career. My whole life is getting destroyed."

Will Smith saw the future before he even knew it

Will Smith ironically ends the story by saying that the nightmare he hallucinated would never happen. The star actor has been embroiled in headlines following the big Oscars slap. Briefly News reported that Will Smith has had to officially resign from the Academy as a result of slapping Chris rock on the Oscars stage.

According to New York Post, Will also touched on his memoir which goes in-depth about why he has always felt like a coward. Speaking to Letterman, the star said:

“When I was nine years old, I saw my father beat up my mother, and I didn’t do anything. And that just left a traumatic impression of myself as a coward.”

Fans freaked out that Will Smith saw his career falling apart

In context, Will Smith's drug trips served as an eerie foreshadowing, according to netizens.

@YelaMusic88 tweeted:

"This is actually scary like the universe was trying to warn him."

@sislarson commented:

"It's the fact that he saw his career being destroyed, he said, '99% of your pain is self-generated,' and then he self-generated the downfall of his career."

Some saw the irony in Will Smith's story, as @TenebraeAeterna wrote:

"Ironic. Granted, I don't think Will's career should be destroyed over slapping Chris Rock , and I suspect Chris feels the same way."

@picstaker added:

"He predicted what's happening now..."

