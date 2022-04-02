Emotional Will Smith Resigns From the Academy of Motion Pictures

Will Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion pictures following his behaviour at the 94th Academy Awards

The King Richard actor had slapped Chris Rock live on television in front of millions of viewers after Rock had made a joke at his wife's expense

Smith said that he would made it his mission to educate people so the violence does not overtake reason

Will Smith has made an emotional announcement that he would resign from the Academy of Motion Pictures following his actions at the 94th Academy Awards.

He had slapped Chris Rock following a joke at his wife's expense. The Academy had warned that there would be consequences as this was seen as a breach of their terms and conditions.

Will Smith penned an emotional announcement that he was resigning from the Academy of Motion Pictures.

Source: Twitter

He apologised to Chris Rock and all other people he may have hurt with his actions. He said that he had betrayed the trust of the Academy and allowed violence to overtake reason.

Smith also apologised to those who were there to celebrate their awards by tarnishing the ceremony with his behaviour.

Social media users took to the comment section in reaction to the announcement

@LisaLynCar:

"Am I the only one in the world who's tired of hearing about this vastly overhyped story when there are so many far more critical news to focus on and be concerned about, news that can actually have a serious impact?"

@Boxes7Allan:

"He was just trying to make right the hurt feelings of his love, a bad reaction yes but understandable.Cut downs are not funny about such things, the one who should be apologizing is still processing, what if someone made such a cruel joke about Rock's Mom?"

@susanhardin:

"G.I. Jane was a beautiful woman and a hero. Not much of an insult, anyway. And haven't you ever heard of insult comedy? It's what he's hired to do."

@jihayes1725:

"I am heartbroken" sounds very sincere to me. I obviously don't know him, but he seems like a good person. I imagine what it must be like replaying that moment over and over in his mind, wishing he'd handled it differently. We all deserve some grace and the chance to make amends."

