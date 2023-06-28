This little girl couldn't get enough of the high level of horsepower her toy motorbike had

She is seem revving her annoyingly noisy bike as if her life depended on it, much to her parent's horror

Social media users feel for the poster, suspecting that the grand prix must have been dragging on for quite some time

One little driver drove her parent up the wall when she didn't stop revving her plastic motorbike.

Biker kid goes wild with her ride inside the living room. Images: Crazyluu@Unarinesdad.

Source: TikTok

Toddler has the ride of her life

TikToker user @Crazyluu@Unarinesdad posted a video of the toddler dragging the noisy bike.

This family is under kindergarten government as cartoons are seen playing on the TV, but the viewer is disturbing the peace instead.

She is seen zooming by at a super high speed and handling her turns with perfect precision while taking long glances at the poster. Check out the video below:

Social media users were worried about the safety of the civilians:

@amo.molefe advised the homeowners:

"Y'all need a speed trap, this kind of speeding is dangerous for other housemates "

PEGGY☑️ agreed:

"Install cameras for speed tickets and robots to save your furniture"

@Mosa Mabiletja made up her mind:

"A qualified bike driver this one ❤️❤️"

@Lebo Refilwe765 was in stitches:

"Lol had to play it again, I love the way it begins "

@Neo Morake was feeling stressed:

"Why do I have a feeling this has been happening for over an hour already?"

@Dasha TR was confused:

"But how is she that fast?"

@Michaela Hope Skade was entertained:

The first driveby looking at you straight in the eyes

Restlessness in toddlers may signal intelligence

It is often said that naughty children are usually very smart and understimulated children. Such an example is Lebogang Tlokana who is famously known as The Funny Chef.

The Our Perfect Wedding presenter told City Press that her success shocked her parents because she was a very naughty kid.

Toddler comes back dirty from crèche

In a recent Briefly News report, a defeated mom shared with TikTok a video of her baby girl covered in dirt from head to toe after picking her up from crèche.

According to an early childhood specialist, messy play is sensory play in early childhood. Kids are not just exploring and creating when they make a mess, they are also developing their senses.

