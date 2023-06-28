TikTok Video of Mischievous Toddler, Mzansi Parents Relate to Child's Hilarious Antics: "Reminds Me of my Son"
- In a TikTok video, a toddler embarked on a series of mischievous adventures, leaving chaos and laughter in their wake
- The clip showcased how his parents had to navigate the ups and downs of toddlerhood with patience as the little tot rummaged through the cupboards
- Mzansi social media users couldn't stop laughing at the video and some could even relate to the challenges and joys of raising toddlers
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
From raiding the kitchen cupboards to engaging in artistic endeavours in shopping malls, this toddler fearlessly explores the boundaries of curiosity and mischief.
TikTok video of mischievous toddler climbing into cupboard
In this TikTok video that has taken South Africa by storm, the mischievous adventures of an adorable little troublemaker left both parents and viewers in fits of laughter.
In the video posted by the toddler's parent, @ZanokuhleN, the little boy in a blue furry romper can be seen climbing into the kitchen cupboard after taking out all the detergents and scattering them on the floor.
Mzansi schoolgirl shows student online trading in class, people are impressed: “His backup plan is school”
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
In another scene, the toddler was still up to no good as he was at the shops with his parents, and he is seen climbing on top of a crater with boxes of oil inside.
Watch the video below:
Social media users could relate to the hilarious video of the busy toddler
The video has sparked a wave of laughter across South Africa as some viewers could relate to the mischief. In the comment section, parents and caregivers shared their own stories and reminisced about similar moments of chaos and hilarity. This is what Mzansi had to say:
Unknown said:
“I think it's the bear outfit, because why are they all like this?”
TU MI167 commented:
“When we talk about hard worker, we are talking about these little people.”
Mom tames toddler's shenanigans using water in hilarious TikTok video, other parents relate: "I'm trying this"
Mekgweofentse0 said:
“I thought I was the only one with a Spider-Man in the house.”
user6683143034319 added:
“Yoooooh I've got the same problem. My house looks like a store room or garage. toddlers neh!”
Refilwe commented:
“No man it should be illegal for these people to look this cute while being so naughty!!”
Christa said:
“Lol! I'm so glad I'm passed this stage.”
@Eileen waka BaloyI added:
"This reminds me of my son.”
Mother's creative way to deal with toddler's shenanigans
In similar news, Briefly News reported how a mother used some water from an iron to stop her toddler from no good shenanigans.
In the hilarious TikTok video by @beyoncebeyonce08, she shared her unique approach to curbing her toddler's shenanigans by simply using water. Whenever the little toddler engaged in mischievous deeds, the mother would spray some water on the toddler to distract her from her shenanigans.
Crawford La Lucia high school celebrates matric dance, shows off their dapper class of 2023, Mzansi claps
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News