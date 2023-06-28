In a TikTok video, a toddler embarked on a series of mischievous adventures, leaving chaos and laughter in their wake

The clip showcased how his parents had to navigate the ups and downs of toddlerhood with patience as the little tot rummaged through the cupboards

Mzansi social media users couldn't stop laughing at the video and some could even relate to the challenges and joys of raising toddlers

From raiding the kitchen cupboards to engaging in artistic endeavours in shopping malls, this toddler fearlessly explores the boundaries of curiosity and mischief.

TikTok video of mischievous toddler climbing into cupboard

In this TikTok video that has taken South Africa by storm, the mischievous adventures of an adorable little troublemaker left both parents and viewers in fits of laughter.

In the video posted by the toddler's parent, @ZanokuhleN, the little boy in a blue furry romper can be seen climbing into the kitchen cupboard after taking out all the detergents and scattering them on the floor.

In another scene, the toddler was still up to no good as he was at the shops with his parents, and he is seen climbing on top of a crater with boxes of oil inside.

Social media users could relate to the hilarious video of the busy toddler

The video has sparked a wave of laughter across South Africa as some viewers could relate to the mischief. In the comment section, parents and caregivers shared their own stories and reminisced about similar moments of chaos and hilarity. This is what Mzansi had to say:

Unknown said:

“I think it's the bear outfit, because why are they all like this?”

TU MI167 commented:

“When we talk about hard worker, we are talking about these little people.”

Mekgweofentse0 said:

“I thought I was the only one with a Spider-Man in the house.”

user6683143034319 added:

“Yoooooh I've got the same problem. My house looks like a store room or garage. toddlers neh!”

Refilwe commented:

“No man it should be illegal for these people to look this cute while being so naughty!!”

Christa said:

“Lol! I'm so glad I'm passed this stage.”

@Eileen waka BaloyI added:

"This reminds me of my son.”

