One funny woman decided to prank her adorable child by treating her like she was a baby all over again

The funny parent had already potty-trained her child, and she wanted to see how her daughter would react to being put back in diapers

Online users were thoroughly amused as they saw how the little girl reacted to her mom's orders.

One little girl was not keen to be treated like a baby once again. A video posted by the mother shows their hilarious exchange about diapers.

A TikTok video went viral after her child refused to put on a diaper after stopping since she was two years old. Image

Source: TikTok

Many people loved to see how the little girl expressed herself, and the video got over 13,000 likes. Netizens commented that they thoroughly enjoyed seeing the child's mannerisms.

Toddler surprised when mother wanted her to wear diaper gets 200k views

@rearabetswekarabo posted that her daughter had not worn diapers since she was two years. In a video, she pranks her daughter by telling her to lie down for a diaper change.

The little girl was not at all interested, and she made it clear that she was taken aback. Watch the funny video below:

TikTok viewers laugh at the little girl's shock at diaper proposal

People are often touched to see cute child-parent moments. Many people thought the little girl was hilarious as she refused her mother's diaper.

Sinenhlanhla commented:

"That innocent yah."

NushkieMamaOle&Felo wrote:

"Wow my daughter is three years and she's still wearing pampers."

Innocentia Rams added:

"Mine too, only wore them at nite, she's now three and doesn't want anything to do with nappies, she legit refused to wear one when travelling with my mom."

Tshedi told her story:

"My son refused while he was sick and he was two yrs and he was like mama no."

Lily M laughed:

"Her face is like 'excuse me ma'am.'"

kamogelolebelo was amused:

"The shock on her face when she said 'nna'."

Source: Briefly News