If you have ever had a toddler, you know that silence can be a very dangerous thing and usually means trouble is close by

One mom learned the hard way not to leave her little girls alone for too long when she found her attempting to wash the disposable diapers

Netizens found it hard to be mad at the adorable little girl, who was clearly just trying to help her mama

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

If you're the parent of a toddler, you know that silence isn't always golden. One hard-working mother discovered the hard way that leaving her child alone for too long can result in some unexpected extra help. The internet went wild when the mother discovered her toddler diligently attempting to clean disposable diapers.

People laugh at an adorable toddler washing disposable diapers. Image: @lovely_baby066

Source: TikTok

In the video by @lovely_baby066, the little helper can be seen in the sink with her diapers submerged in a sea of soapy water. When her mother tries to stop the cute little girl, she immediately objects.

The video made netizens everywhere laugh

It's hard to be angry at a baby when you consider how pure their motives are. Mothers worldwide could relate to the joyful craziness that a child tends to bring, and many of them couldn't help but laugh.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video here:

The Gift of the Givers provides diapers, sanitary pads, and hygiene packs to Ukraine

Not everyone is wasting diapers. Gift of the Givers laboured tirelessly to ensure that needy Ukrainian mothers had access to the basics.

South Africa The Good News recently reported that, despite the ongoing civil unrest in Ukraine, the charity organization had been able to provide aid to locals by coordinating closely with people on the ground.

Those in dire need received necessities like diapers, hygiene products, and clothes. This initiative is truly something to be proud of for South Africa.

Mzansi dad has chest pains over price of box of Pampers diapers, Facebook video of reaction goes viral

One father almost died from a panic attack brought on by the price of Pampers. Briefly News reported on the story of a concerned father who was shocked to learn how much diapers cost.

The guy made a viral video of himself reacting to the price of a big box of Pampers at the store. As a parent in today's economy, he made it clear how difficult it is to make ends meet.

As the man contemplated the cost, netizens felt his anguish.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News