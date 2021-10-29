Taylor is a little girl from South Africa who has an extremely popular Facebook page that showcases her sweet and funny moments as a toddler

In a recent video shared by her mom, Taylor can be seen airing her views about Eskom and it is both hilarious and relatable

The video is going viral with over 150k views, more than 6 000 reactions, 500-plus comments

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

An adorable little girl, who has attracted quite a number of followers on her social media page, has Saffas in stitches with her latest video. Taylor's larger-than-life personality and brilliant wit has made her an influencer at a very young age.

Taylor can't handle the loadshedding and she gives Eskom a piece of the mind. Image: Taylor's "Terrible/Cute Two's"/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Her recent video is going viral after her mom shared her rant about Eskom and loadshedding. People from around Mzansi are loving the little girl's humour and many agree with her point of view.

In the video, Taylor is incredibly irritated with power-cuts and gives Eskom a piece of her mind.

In part, she says:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Right now, I am dying from this loadshedding, do you know how I sweat? Do you know how my veins burn? The inside of my body and of my bones, they are burning. I need air - we have big aircons and now Eskom. It’s your fault Eskom."

In the end, the child influencer says those who work at the power utility should change their profession and "become something else".

"Change jobs and change lives. Make new money somewhere else. Thank you Eskom, I had enough. Goodbye," ends the frustrated little girl.

The hilarious yet adorable video has Saffas impressed with Taylor and many agree with her wholeheartedly.

Let's jump into the comments:

Senasha Maharaj Brijlal:

"You go girl, they definitely need new jobs."

Indra Persaud:

"Miss Taylor, you are so right. They all need new jobs and new money. I love your talk."

Desiree Swanepoel

"Taylor I'm finished. .. you must get your sass from your mother."

Wilma Bantham:

"I agree with you Taylor. They must get other jobs."

Zarina Pillay:

I agree Taylor, they must get new jobs. fire them AND replace them with all the other hard working people that got retrenched during covid-19.You go beautiful girl."

Shamala Naidoo:

"Taylor, you are brilliant. You have more insight than those that work at Eskom!!"

“Swims better than me”: 10 month old baby girl has serious swimming skills and people take notice

In other news, Briefly News reported that a 10-month-old adorable baby girl is receiving huge attention on social media after the Instagram page, babypowergram, shared a video of her swimming like a pro.

According to the post, baby Trinity learned to swim before she could walk and the little one is also a vegan. It's captioned:

"Trinity is a 10-month-old vegan baby. She is swimming before walking. Follow her to watch her grow and for yummy vegan baby recipes!"

Source: Briefly.co.za