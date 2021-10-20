A video of a super-cute baby girl has people in awe of her advanced swimming abilities after it was shared on social media

The video shows baby Trinity enjoying the day swimming with her teacher by her side but she doesn't seem to need any help as she powers through the water

Trinity is less than a year old but she taken to swimming so naturally and social media users from around the world can't believe her level of skill

A 10-month-old adorable baby girl is receiving huge attention on social media after the Instagram page, babypowergram, shared a video of her swimming like a pro.

According to the post, baby Trinity learned to swim before she could walk and the little one is also a vegan. It's captioned:

"Trinity is a 10-month-old vegan baby. She is swimming before walking. Follow her to watch her grow and for yummy vegan baby recipes!"

The Instagram page is a popular account based in Europe and it has over 200k followers. After the page shared the video of Trinity, it received a big response from people all over the world who can't believe how well the little girl swims and many are commenting on how cute she is.

In just three days, the post has close to 10 000 likes as people are amazed by Trinity's ease in the water as she splashes around and even floats on her back.

The comments of adoration:

shirleycolecrowder:

"Beautiful baby!"

sfarraday:

"That is so adorable."

potterantionette:

"Those cheeks. She is precious and adorable."

kishakisha44:

"Such a cutie."

gaynelmcclinton4528:

"She is beautiful. She got in that water balanced herself and kept her balance. Smart baby."

joannah7566:

"She swims better than me."

