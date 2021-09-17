“Soo Cute”: Adorable Video of Dad Opening Door for His Baby Girl Warms Mzansi

An adorable video of a cute child has surfaced on social media where it has attracted plenty of reactions

As shared by Lerato Mannya, the famous blogger says her daughter just can’t resist enjoying a ride in a car with her dad

In the video, the little one is spotted walking towards her daddy’s car just after he opens the passenger seat

A viral video clip showing a proud father treating his little girl with courtesy has caught the attention of local social media users. Uploaded by well-known blogger Lerato Mannya, the video depicts the beautiful story of a relationship between a father and his lovely daughter.

The video opens with a frame where the little one is fully aware that when the dad opens the door of the car, she should also get inside.

According to her mother, the princess is very fond of her father and doesn’t want to miss a moment when her dad leaves the house. Some TikTok users also shared their cute stories regarding their parenting, especially when it relates to kids and cars.

Mannya captoned her video:

“Princess treatment! #TikTok”

Mzansi is catching feels for a cute baby girl's video. Image: @LeratoMannya/UGC

Source: UGC

The post reads:

